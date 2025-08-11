Mantra Chain Onboards Binance Exchange as Active Validator

Key Notes

Mantra Chain announced that Binance is now a validator on its RWA mainnet.

Binance brings on board a major experience that could help decentralize Mantra's governance process.

Binance recently launched RWUSD, a sign of its deep RWA positioning.

Mantra Chain, a real-world asset (RWA) and tokenization-based Layer-1 blockchain, recently announced that it is now in collaboration with Binance. Precisely, the top cryptocurrency exchange joined MANTRA’s mainnet as a validator. This development marks a win for both entities as it is an expansion of their existing services.

Mantra Chain Focuses on Improving Its Tokenization Ecosystem

Mantra Chain has taken a significant step towards strengthening its network security with its new deal with Binance. The Richard Teng-led exchange brings on board unparalleled experience that could help decentralize Mantra’s governance process. As an advanced industry leader, Binance has the reputation to improve trust in the Mantra ecosystem.

Ultimately, it could be instrumental to driving the decentralized data infrastructure leader towards an even more robust future. Moreover, it reflects Mantra’s efforts towards improving its ecosystem, with a focus on diversifying its validators. The protocol has wound down on most of its internal validators and is now pushing for support partners.

Based on Mantra’s announcement, Binance is joining other industry leaders like Nansen, Google Cloud, Twinstake, and Hex Trust.

Mantra has been on the tokenization landscape for some time. Its mainnet launch in October 2024 marked a significant step in its journey towards becoming the preferred ledger of record for RWA tokenization.

Last year, Mantra announced the successful completion of a $411 million funding round with Shorooq Partners, Three Point Capital, Virtuzone, Forte Securities, GameFi Ventures, Hex Trust, and others as contributors.

In January 2025, Mantra partnered with the DAMAC Group in a groundbreaking $1 billion deal. Their alliance aims to tokenize DAMAC’s diverse portfolio of assets, a move that sets a new benchmark for blockchain integration in the Middle East. At the time, John Patrick Mullin, CEO of MANTRA, noted that the “partnership with DAMAC Group is an endorsement for the RWA industry.”

OM, the native token of the Mantra Chain ecosystem, was listed on Binance in March 2021. Then, in April 2025, MANTRA’s mainnet was successfully integrated on Binance. This was the first time Binance integrated an RWA blockchain. Shortly after this event, OM price OM $0.28 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $291.27 M Vol. 24h: $113.39 M grew by 30% to trade at $0.78. Notably, these events coincided with when Mullin pledged to burn the entire token allocation designated for the core team.

Binance Launches RWUSD in Tokenization Push

In related news, Binance recently launched RWUSD, a principal-protected yield product.

This RWUSD, which tracks the performance of tokenized US Treasury bills and other RWA, is designed to deliver up to 4.2% APR reward to users, based on their holdings. The same flat APR rate applies across the entire deposit subscription, eliminating tiered rates or reductions.

Tether USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $164.49 B Vol. 24h: $94.56 B or Circle USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $65.10 B Vol. 24h: $13.46 B , two of the leading USD-pegged stablecoin, are the eligible tokens through which Binance users can subscribe to RWUSD. It is also worth noting that the stablecoin used is based on regional eligibility.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.