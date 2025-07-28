Binance Launches RWUSD in Major RWA Tokenization Push

Key Notes

Binance Earn debuted a new product dubbed RWUSD.

It will deliver a reward of up to 4.2% APR to users based on their RWUSD holdings.

This product is benchmarked against Real-World Assets such as tokenized US Treasury bills.

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has debuted a principal-protected Earn product dubbed RWUSD.

The digital asset service provider released a publication, informing its users of the product, which aims to track the performance of Real-World Assets (RWA), including tokenized US Treasury bills.

Key Features of Binance’s New RWUSD Product

In its message to Binancians, the exchange introduced the new RWUSD product from Binance Earn. It is designed to deliver a reward of up to 4.2% APR to users based on their RWUSD holdings. Users can invest up to $5 million and still receive the same flat APR. This makes it easier for high-value investors to earn steady returns without rate drops.

The same flat APR rate applies across the entire deposit subscription, eliminating tiered rates or reductions. Tether USDT or Circle USDC are two eligible stablecoins through which Binance users can subscribe to RWUSD. The stablecoin used is based on regional eligibility.

Once subscribed, the same amount of RWUSD in users’ Spot Account will be transferred to their wallet at a 1:1 ratio. The cryptocurrency exchange does not intend to charge any subscription fees on such transactions. Similarly, the redemption of RWUSD to USDC will occur at a 1:1 ratio, regardless of the initial subscribed assets.

#Binance introduces a new principal protected Earn product: RWUSD. RWUSD aims to benchmark yields in Real-World Assets (RWA) such as tokenized US Treasury Bills. Subscribe with your stablecoin, earn Up to 4.2% APR. 👉 https://t.co/zTm1eC3H1S pic.twitter.com/jnl7lVvne0 — Binance (@binance) July 28, 2025

However, users are free to choose whether to use the Fast Redemption or Standard Redemption. In both cases, applicable redemption fees apply.

It is worth noting that RWUSD held in a user’s Spot Account can serve as collateral for the Binance VIP Loan. This will not interfere with its ability to generate yield for the account.

One of the key features of this product is its benchmarking against tokenized assets, which are rapidly gaining traction among traditional organizations. This way, there is confidence that rewards will remain relatively stable and competitive over time.

What the Binance RWUSD Is Not

Binance made sure to inform its users that RWUSD is “not a stablecoin, security, fund, tokenized RWA, or on-chain asset, and it does not represent any user right to any RWAs.”

Unlike other Binance upcoming listings, RWUSD can not be traded, transferred to another user’s account, or withdrawn on-chain to a DeFi wallet such as Binance Wallet.

By making this move with RWUSD, the exchange acknowledges the prospects in the tokenization ecosystem. Only a few weeks ago, Binance Research conducted a thorough study on RWA tokenization.

It reported a significant increase of 260% in the niche during the first half of this year. This rally took the RWA market from $8.6 billion at the beginning of the year to $23 billion during the first half of 2025.

The improved regulatory framework around cryptocurrency could be acknowledged for this sentiment, seen in the tokenization niche.

Binance believes that continued growth and increased participation from major industry players will come to the RWA tokenization market with clearer crypto regulations.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.