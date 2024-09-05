Mastercard Partners Mercuryo to Launch Non-Custodial Crypto Debit Card

Mastercard said the partnership with Mercuryo is part of its growing commitment to supporting non-custodial spending.

Global payments giant Mastercard has partnered with blockchain payment infrastructure provider Mercuryo to launch a euro-denominated debit card designed for non-custodial crypto spending.

On Thursday, September 5, Mastercard announced the release of this cutting-edge debit card, aimed at giving users complete control over their digital assets while spending them in the real world. The card enables individuals to be “their own bank” by maintaining custody of their crypto holdings in Web3 wallets such as MetaMask and Trust Wallet, ensuring they retain ownership and control without intermediaries.

From Pilot to Global Rollout

Mastercard said the card is already supported by more than 100 million merchants from across the world. These merchants are part of the company’s global payments network. This allows users worldwide to spend cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) stored in Web3 wallets for purchases anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

The journey towards this launch began in August 2024, when Mastercard collaborated with MetaMask to run a pilot program testing non-custodial crypto spending. After completing the trial phase, the company has now joined forces with Mercuryo to bring the euro-denominated debit card to the market.

Mercuryo will oversee the card’s infrastructure, ensuring that users can enjoy a seamless experience while allowing them to use cryptocurrencies for purchases. Christian Rau, senior vice president at Mastercard, said the collaboration with Mercuryo removes the barrier between the traditional finance market and the crypto economy.

“Through our collaboration with Mercuryo, we’re eliminating the traditional barriers between blockchain and conventional payments, providing consumers who want to spend their digital assets with an easy, reliable, and secure way to do so, anywhere Mastercard is accepted,” he stated.

Payment Structure for New Mastercard Debit Card

Despite its global rollout, Mastercard clarified that the service has certain fees attached to it. Users will face a €1.6 issuance fee, a €1 monthly maintenance fee, and a 0.95% withdrawal fee charged by Mercuryo.

These fees are part of the cost structure supporting the card’s operations. They allow for smooth transaction processing while keeping users in control of their digital assets.

Mastercard said the partnership with Mercuryo is part of its growing commitment to supporting non-custodial spending. Raj Dhamodharan, a senior executive at the payment giant, echoed the same sentiment, adding that Mastercard’s new focus on self-custody aims to simplify the process of buying and selling crypto without relying on centralized exchanges.

He further noted that many crypto holders prefer to avoid exchanges entirely due to the complexities and risks they pose.

Meanwhile, Mastercard entered the crypto scene in February 2021 and has since continued to work to provide seamless payment solutions to customers. The company, launched in 1966, is currently working with many crypto partners, including Coinbase, Circle Financial, Alchemy Pay, and Moon Pay.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.