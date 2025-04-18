Meme to Mainstream: 21Shares Spotlights Dogecoin ETP

Key Notes

21Shares has floated a new Dogecoin ETP under ticker DOGE on SIX Swiss Exchange.

Investors can now access Dogecoin through traditional brokers and banks.

Real DOGE assets back the product in custody to ensure transparency.

Elon Musk-backed memecoin Dogecoin DOGE $0.16 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $23.19 B Vol. 24h: $511.50 M is once again making headlines. 21Shares has launched the first-ever Dogecoin Exchange-Traded Product (ETP). The move brings the meme-inspired digital asset into the world of regulated finance. Notably, this will make it easier for traditional investors to gain exposure to Dogecoin without using crypto exchanges.

Dogecoin Enters Traditional Finance via ETP Launch

According to the 21Shares’ announcement, the Zurich financial institution launched the Dogecoin ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the DOGE ticker. This product gives investors a new way to buy Dogecoin without holding the cryptocurrency.

It is worth noting that this new development comes after 21Shares filed for a Dogecoin ETF with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to the filing, the asset manager wants to track DOGE’s performance without using leverage or derivatives.

As detailed by the firm, this ETP launch allows investors to invest in the memecoin through regular banks and brokers, similar to how they would with stocks or ETFs. Each share of the ETP is backed by real Dogecoin held in custody, ensuring transparency and trust for investors.

From meme to mainstream: Dogecoin now has its own ETP. At 21Shares, we’re proud to be the first to offer a Dogecoin ETP exclusively endorsed by the @DogecoinFdn, enabling investors to access the beloved $DOGE asset. This is what it looks like when culture and finance converge.… pic.twitter.com/iN2vqSeOM9 — 21Shares (@21Shares) April 18, 2025

The company publicly announced that this launch was made possible through a partnership with House of Doge and the Dogecoin Foundation. The foundation, which has guided the currency since 2014, adds credibility to the product.

It is important to note that the foundation has supported Dogecoin’s community projects and charitable efforts. Its involvement now signals that the coin is entering a more serious phase.

Since the announcement, the crypto community on X has been buzzing with different opinions. Some people celebrated the news, seeing it as a big win for Dogecoin’s future.

Others, however, raised concerns about how a financial product like an ETP aligns with Dogecoin’s original mission of decentralization. Despite these debates, most agree that the launch marks an important milestone for the largest memecoin.

DOGE Price Reacts to ETP Debut

In a previous update, Coinspeaker reported that Dogecoin whales purchased over 800 million DOGE in two days, driving bullish sentiment. This accumulation, worth over $128 million, has led to rising optimistic predictions for Dogecoin amid growing adoption.

Following the ETP announcement, CoinMarketCap data showed that Dogecoin was trading at around $0.1555, up by 0.59% in 24 hours. The trading volume is over $559 million, but there was a 21% drawdown within the same period.

Market participants are closely watching to see how this 21Shares product might affect the price.

Based on general market perception, easy access to Dogecoin through traditional finance could increase demand, fueling a price rally. However, the crypto market remains unpredictable, and a shift in market sentiment could tilt the coin’s price

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.