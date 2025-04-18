Ripple Supports Launch of New XRP Tracker Fund by HashKey Capital

Key Notes

Ripple Labs Inc, one of the largest digital asset infrastructure firms, is offering the initial investment seed for Asia’s foremost XRP Tracker Fund. This is great news for the embattled digital asset firm and XRP, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency based on market cap.

As part of its latest investments, Ripple is supporting crypto fund manager HashKey Capital in the introduction of the HashKey Tracker Fund, which the latter tagged as a “major step in expanding institutional access to XRP”. Ripple is the anchor investor for this project, with the aim of injecting an influx of institutional capital into XRP XRP $2.07 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $120.98 B Vol. 24h: $1.87 B and the crypto market.

HashKey Capital is launching Asia’s first XRP Tracker Fund—with @Ripple as an early investor. This marks a major step in expanding institutional access to XRP, the third-largest token by market cap. 🧵👇 — HashKey Capital (@HashKey_Capital) April 18, 2025

HashKey Capital Unveils Asia’s First XRP Tracker Fund

The purpose of this fund is to increase the availability of XRP to more institutional and professional investors. According to HashKey Capital, investors in this Fund can track the performance of the cryptocurrency while accessing “regulated, institutional-grade exposure” without having to deal with directly holding, owning, or trading XRP.

Prior to launching XRP Tracker Fund, the capital firm had rolled out other tracker funds for Bitcoin BTC $84 546 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $1.68 T Vol. 24h: $16.58 B and Ethereum ETH $1 592 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $192.12 B Vol. 24h: $9.03 B in Asia. It is expected that the Tracker Fund may morph into an XRP ETF, in the future if it delivers strong performance in the market and gets the required approval from regulatory authorities.

HashKey Capital’s Decision to Partner with XRP

The crypto fund manager disclosed that it opted for XRP because it believes that Ripple is improving payments and transactions compared with what is traditionally obtainable. On top of that, financial institutions currently use Ripple’s architecture in their operations.

As part of their collaboration, it is expected that both parties would research more future use cases of XRP, especially in creating innovative financial products.

