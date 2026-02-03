MetaMask Partners Ondo Finance to Integrate Tokenized US Stocks, ETFs, Commodities

Key Notes

MetaMask now offers 200+ tokenized US securities including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla plus commodity ETFs through Ondo Global Markets integration.

The integration represents one of the first native tokenized stock and ETF access options in a major self-custodial wallet for non-US users.

Tokenized assets enable 24/7 blockchain transactions and address infrastructure limitations that caused trading freezes like the 2021 GameStop incident.

MetaMask and Ondo Finance have announced an integration bringing tokenized US stocks, ETFs, and commodities directly into MetaMask wallet via Ondo Global Markets.

The integration gives non-US MetaMask Wallet app users access to more than 200 tokenized US securities on the Ethereum mainnet including US stocks such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla as well as ETFs representing silver, gold, and platinum.

According to a Feb. 3 press release, the integration, which is now live, marks one of the first instances of native access to tokenized US stocks and ETFs within a major self-custodial wallet for users outside of the US.

Tokenized US stocks and ETFs are now LIVE in MetaMask. Markets are moving onchain, thanks to @OndoFinance. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/1hh979VEo6 — MetaMask 🦊 (@MetaMask) February 3, 2026

Tokenized Securities for The Self-custodial Crowd

The broader cryptocurrency and digital assets market has shown an increasing interest in tokenized stocks, ETFs, and commodities. Online brokerage and fintech services from industry leaders such as Robinhood and E-TRADE have seen a surge in demand over the past few years, however the self-custody options for these services are relatively limited.

As Coinspeaker recently reported, Ondo Finance launched its tokenized assets service on the Solana network on Jan. 21. The launch challenges rival xStocks and its market share of approximately 93%.

Meanwhile, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev recently published a post on X.com discussing the GameStop trading freeze of 2021 and calling on the fintech industry to embrace tokenization. According to Tenev, the freeze was caused by slow, outdated infrastructure he says was unsuitable for handling “unprecedented trading volume and volatility in a small number of stocks.” He believes that tokenized stock trading, supported by high-speed, 24/7 transactions on blockchain rails, will prevent the next trading freeze.

For its part, Ondo Finance and MetaMask’s collaboration brings 24/5 trading (Monday through Friday) and 24/7 token transactions to MetaMask Wallet users on mobile.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.