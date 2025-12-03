MetaMask Introduces $10/Month Wallet Protection: Can It Really Help?

Key Notes

Metamask promises coverage up to $10K/month across 100 eligible txs.

It allows claims within 21 days; payouts - in 15 business days in mUSD.

The service works only when MetaMask marked the specific tx “safe” and it drained assets.

MetaMask has introduced Transaction Shield. It’s a premium subscription that pairs on-chain threat screening with a refund promise when the software incorrectly green-lights a malicious transaction.

Now introducing Transaction Shield 🦊🛡️ Our newest opt-in feature gives you added confidence on top of the security MetaMask already provides. 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/nqg8rokwMk — MetaMask.eth 🦊 (@MetaMask) December 2, 2025

The early-access service went live on December 2, 2025, at $9.99/month (or $99/year). It will initially be available on the MetaMask browser extension.

Under the plan, subscribers get coverage up to $10,000 per month, spanning as many as 100 eligible transactions. If Transaction Shield flags an interaction as safe but funds are stolen during that specific on-chain action (for example, a drainer posing as an NFT mint), users can submit a claim within 21 days. MetaMask says most approved reimbursements are processed in about 15 business days. According to the official release, payouts are settled in mUSD, MetaMask’s dollar-denominated asset.

What’s Covered and What Isn’t

MetaMask stresses that the policy is not blanket wallet insurance. It excludes the following losses:

from compromised keys or seed phrases,

phishing sites that steal credentials,

protocol-level exploits (e.g., if a DeFi platform is hacked after you deposit),

market moves (slippage/price crashes).

In other words, the promise applies narrowly to misclassifications by MetaMask’s own pre-signature screening. That said, it works only when the product labels a transaction “safe,” and that action itself drains assets.

Where It Works

Coverage applies across major EVM networks. MetaMask lists support for chains such as [NC], Arbitrum, Polygon, Base, BNB Chain, and others. Third-party summaries also include Linea, Avalanche, Optimism, and Sei. Early access is live on desktop, with mobile support to follow.

Why Is This Happening Now?

Security remains the top reason mainstream users hesitate to hit “Sign.” Despite recent month-to-month improvement, 2025 has delivered headline-grabbing losses. Nearly $2.5 billion was lost to hacks and scams in the first half alone, according to security firm CertiK.

October was unusually calm, with reported hacks down 85% month-over-month to $18 million. However, in November, $127 million was lost to exploits. High-impact incidents keep surfacing, including a stunning $2.1 billion loss by Bybit. Meanwhile, “wallet drainers” continue to evolve via social-engineering lures on social media and Discord, and individual victims still lose millions in single approvals.

#CertiKStatsAlert 🚨 Combining all the incidents in November we’ve confirmed ~$127M lost to exploits, hacks and scams after ~$45M was frozen or returned. More details below 👇 pic.twitter.com/sOunnk1pEK — CertiK Alert (@CertiKAlert) November 30, 2025

From Passive Warnings to Active Guarantees

For years, wallets have offered static warnings or domain blocklists. MetaMask’s move flips that model toward an active guarantee. Whether a $10K monthly cap is sufficient for power users is debatable, but the clear claims workflow (21-day window, published processing timeline) marks a step toward consumer-style protection.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.