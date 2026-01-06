Metaplanet Stock Jumps 8% as Crypto Rebound Lifts Sentiment

Key Notes

Metaplanet stock has reversed weeks of losses as Bitcoin recovers above $92,000, boosting investor confidence.

The company holds 35,102 BTC, Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin treasury.

Share buyback plans and gains in global crypto stocks support trading momentum.

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet saw its stock move higher on Dec. 6, rising about 8%. This occurred as renewed buying across the crypto market lifted shares of companies linked to Bitcoin BTC $93 948 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $1.87 T Vol. 24h: $48.82 B holdings and trading activity. The move followed gains in Bitcoin and strength in US crypto-related stocks overnight.

Metaplanet Stock Rises with Bitcoin Recovery

Metaplanet stock increased dramatically during the latest trading session in Japan, showing improved mood across digital asset markets. According to Google Finance data, it jumped to 510 yen, up from 398 yen in mid-December 2025.

The rise came as the Bitcoin price recovered toward the $95,000 level. This has helped restore confidence in firms that hold large Bitcoin reserves on their balance sheets.

It is worth noting that Metaplanet is Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 35,102 BTC in its treasury, valued at more than $3 billion at current prices. The firm recently disclosed that it added 4,279 BTC in the fourth quarter, worth $451 million. This move reinforces its long-term treasury strategy.

Investors reacted positively as Bitcoin showed signs of recovery, and the size of Metaplanet’s holdings remained a key factor. The company’s US-traded shares also gained sharply in the previous session, reflecting steady interest from offshore investors.

Interestingly, the rally was not limited to Metaplanet. Other treasury and mining firms recorded gains as traders returned to risk assets after a quiet start to the year. The overall crypto rebound helped lift trading sentiment in Asia, with Metaplanet emerging as one of the top movers during the session.

Buyback Plans and Market Focus

Notably, another factor drawing attention to Metaplanet stock is the company’s previously announced plan to buy back up to 150 million yen worth of shares.

It is worth noting that while the firm has not yet executed any buybacks, its latest filing noted an increase in treasury shares held. This disclosure added to investor focus during the recent price rebound.

Outside Japan, crypto-linked equities also advanced. In the United States, firms such as Strategy and major miners recorded solid gains, while Coinbase shares rose after a positive analyst upgrade. These moves helped strengthen overall sentiment toward crypto-related stocks.

Bitcoin rose by about 1% over the past 24 hours, trading at $93,228.60. This modest recovery, alongside increased activity in crypto-related stocks, provided support for the Metaplanet boost.

With the company holding a large Bitcoin reserve and continuing its treasury plans, investors are watching how changes in digital asset prices feed into its share performance.

