Metaplanet to Continue with Bitcoin Buying Despite Crash, MTPLF Down 20%

Key Notes

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich stated the company will continue steady accumulation and prepare for long-term growth.

Recently, Metaplanet approved $137 million in new equity financing, largely earmarked for Bitcoin purchases in 2026.

The MTPLF stock price crashed 20% in a single session on February 5, extending its annual decline by 50%.

Japan’s MicroStrategy Metaplanet said that it will continue with the company’s Bitcoin accumulation plan, unfazed by the BTC BTC $66 471 24h volatility: 5.6% Market cap: $1.33 T Vol. 24h: $162.94 B price correction. This comes as Bitcoin is down more than 22% over the past week, with expectations of further crash under $50,000.

Metaplanet to Continue with Bitcoin Buying

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich reaffirmed the company’s Bitcoin-first strategy, amid the massive crypto market drawdown. Speaking on the development, Simon Gerovich said:

“[T]here is no change to Metaplanet’s strategy. We will steadily continue to accumulate Bitcoin, expand revenue and prepare for the next phase of growth.”

The company ranks as the fourth-largest public Bitcoin treasury holder, trailing Strategy, MARA Holdings, and Twenty One Capital, with Metaplanet holding 35,102 BTC as of Feb 6.

After achieving its 30,000 BTC goal before time in 2025, the company has slowed down the pace of its Bitcoin purchase. This comes as the BTC price is down by nearly 50% from October 2025, from its all-time high.

On Jan. 29, Metaplanet approved a new equity financing plan to raise up to 20.7 billion JPY, or roughly $135–$137 million, aimed at expanding its Bitcoin holdings.

The company said it will issue new shares and stock acquisition rights via a third-party allotment, with the majority of the proceeds earmarked for Bitcoin purchases in 2026.

MTPLF Stock Price Crashes 20%

The Mataplanet Stock (MTPLF) was down by a massive 20% on Feb. 5, closing at $1.86. The stock price has already corrected 50% over the past year. This brutal correction in the broader crypto market has weighed in on Metaplanet and other Bitcoin Treasury firms.

Most of these firms, which hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, have been sitting on unrealized losses. On the other hand, Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) decreased by 17% on Feb. 5, after reporting a massive $12.4 billion Bitcoin loss.

The company stated that its capital structure remains “stronger and more resilient” and that it does not face any significant debt maturities until 2027.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.