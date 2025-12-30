Metaplanet Adds $451 Million Bitcoin in Q4, Yield Tops 528%

Key Notes

Metaplanet added 4,279 BTC to its stash in Q4 2025, a show of sustained Bitcoin bet.The Japanese firm currently has 35,102 BTC, worth about $3 billion.Metaplanet shares have seen a notable drop in line with Bitcoin’s struggles.

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich took to X to announce that the Japan-listed company acquired 4,279 Bitcoin BTC $87 937 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $1.76 T Vol. 24h: $35.39 B in Q4 2025.

The purchase cost roughly $451 million, at an average purchase price of approximately $105,412.

At this pace, it is steadily moving toward its target of accumulating 210,000 Bitcoin by 2027.

Metaplanet Increases Stash to 35,102 BTC

Metaplanet successfully expanded its Bitcoin holding to 35,102 BTC by purchasing 4279 BTC for $451 million.

In his X post, Simon Gerovich noted that the company has now achieved a BTC Yield of 568.2% Year-to-date (YTD) 2025.

Metaplanet has acquired 4279 BTC during Q4 2025 for $451.06 million at ~$105,412 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 568.2% YTD 2025. As of 12/30/2025, we hold 35,102 $BTC acquired for ~$3.78 billion at ~$107,606 per bitcoin. $MTPLF $MPJPY pic.twitter.com/AFRldH4hVI — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) December 30, 2025

This comes after the company reported an 8% drop in its stock price to 405 JPY. At the same time, BTC remains under selling pressure, currently trading at $87,698.31.

The Asian MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin stash is worth around $3 billion. It is worth acknowledging that Metaplanet amassed these huge bags for nearly $3.78 billion at an average price of $107,606 per BTC. Following this last purchase, it now has an unrealized loss of almost $520.34 million.

Like popular Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy, Metaplanet’s mNAV has dropped from 1.17 to 1.03 in a single day.

Apart from the purchase of fresh Bitcoin, the company also made a complete payment for the issuance of 23,610,000 MERCURY Class B preferred shares through third-party allotment.

Metaplanet Shares Records Price Dip

Metaplanet is looking forward to operating revenue of JPY 4.242 billion from its Bitcoin income business in Q4 2025.

Meanwhile, its stock has had some troubles maintaining support, reflecting Bitcoin’s failed attempt to hit a new high. TYO: 3350 price closed 7.95% to 405 JPY as BTC price fell below $87,000 recently.

The figure reached a 24-hour low and high of 403 and 421 JPY, respectively. Metaplanet’s 24-hour trading volume decreased below the average volume of nearly 34 million shares.

This is a different stance from a week ago, when Metaplanet stock rose 4.16% during closing hours on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

During this time, the Metaplanet stock reclaimed the 450 JPY level. Coincidentally, its shareholders had approved five major proposals around that time.

This includes issuing dividend-paying preferred shares to raise capital and expand the company’s Bitcoin holdings.

