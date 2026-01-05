Metaplanet Stock Shoots 15% as BTC Treasury Firm Updates on Share Buyback

Key Notes

Metaplanet had a strong 2025 as the company managed to build its Bitcoin treasury to 35,102 BTC.

The management said that the Metaplanet stock repurchase program is aimed at improving capital efficiency and keeping mNAV above 1.0x.

After an 80% drawdown from its peak, the stock is rebounding, up nearly 38% from November lows.

Bitcoin BTC $92 942 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $1.86 T Vol. 24h: $38.33 B treasury firm Metaplanet is roaring on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock price gaining 15% during the Jan. 5 trading session. The company has shared a recent disclosure over plans to buy back 150 million worth of shares. This recovery coincides with Bitcoin price regaining strength and moving back to $92,500.

Metaplanet Stock Grabs Spotlight with 15% Upside

Along with the MSTR stock, the Metaplanet stock also made a strong upside with BTC price surging closer to $93,000. The company also shared an update on its share buyback plan of 150 million shares.

Metaplanet is Asia’s largest corporate BTC holder with 35,102 Bitcoins in its treasury. Although the company announced its massive share buyback program last year, it has not executed any buybacks, according to the latest filing on Jan. 5. However, the filing notes that the number of treasury shares held by the company has increased to 26,311.

The company said that its focus on convening an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy centered on further Bitcoin accumulation. In November 2025, Metaplanet managed to secure a $130 million loan for further BTC purchases.

Company’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Gerovich said the share buyback program is intended to improve capital efficiency and maximize Bitcoin yield. During Q4 2025, despite being a dull quarter, the company managed to clock a staggering 568% BTC yield.

Gerovich also said earlier that noted that the repurchase initiative is also designed to prevent the company’s multiple of net asset value (mNAV) from falling below 1.0x. As of the latest update, Metaplanet’s mNAV, which measures enterprise value relative to the market value of its Bitcoin holdings, stands at 1.11.

Stock on Path to Recovery

With Bitcoin’s poor showing during the second-half of 2025, Metaplanet stock dropped from the highs of 1,900 JPY to the lows of 338 JPY, marking a nearly 80% drawdown.

However, after hitting the lows in mid-November, the stock is on a path to recovery and has gained nearly 38% since then.

According to Yahoo Finance data, the company’s stock has risen nearly 20% over the past month and about 35% over the past year, as Metaplanet advances its plan to accumulate 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026. Most recently, the firm purchased 4,279 Bitcoin for approximately $451 million, lifting its total holdings to 35,102 BTC.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.