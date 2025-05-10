Michael Saylor Explains Why Bitcoin Price Didn’t Hit $150K

Key Notes

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has clocked 19 consecutives sessions of inflows worth $5 billion recently.

Saylor noted the United States government’s gradual but positive shift toward Bitcoin adoption, following the establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

BTC price is once again showing strength surging past crucial resistance of $100K and approaching new all-time highs.

Michael Saylor, founder of Strategy, stated that the reason the Bitcoin price didn’t reach $150,000 levels is that holders, even with a long-term outlook, have been selling off their BTC holdings. However, he added that new investors have started making fresh entries.

Saylor’s comments came while speaking at the Coin Stories podcast with Natalie Brunell where he mentioned: “I think we’re going through a rotation right now. Lots of non-economically interested parties are rotating out of the asset.” However, at the same time, “a new cohort of investors are entering.”

More Investors Entering Through Bitcoin ETFs

Saylor noted that many of these trustees lack a “long-term, 10-year investor mindset.” As Bitcoin’s price surged, they saw it as an opportunity to secure liquidity, viewing it as a favorable exit point.

Saylor added that people who are less committed to the long-term have taken the exit opportunity, while a new class of investors is now joining the bandwagon through Bitcoin ETFs, etc.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have once again seen strong inflows led by BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). Over the last 19 consecutive trading sessions, IBIT has seen net inflows to the tune of $5 billion, while taking total Bitcoin holdings to 625,000 BTC.

🚨 Blackrock Buys 3450 Bitcoin Now hold 625,000 Bitcoin 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hj7DKnXI5o — Thomas Fahrer (@thomas_fahrer) May 10, 2025

BlackRock has remained steadfast in its Bitcoin accumulation strategy since the ETF approval. It also highlights the growing institutional appetite for the asset class. For reference, inflows into IBIT have been giving Gold ETFs (GLD) a run for their money.

Michael Saylor Speaks on BTC Strategic Reserves

During his recent podcast interview, Michael Saylor expressed no surprise that the U.S. government has yet to purchase Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, established under an executive order signed by Trump on March 7. Currently, the BTC reserves that the US government holds is entirely seized through criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings. On the other hand, several US states like Arizona, Texas, etc, have passed crucial bills to make Bitcoin part of the state treasury.

However, Saylor noted that he did not expect the government’s stance on Bitcoin to shift so favorably so soon after Trump’s inauguration. “I was surprised that the US embraced Bitcoin as radically as it has over the last six months. I think I didn’t expect all the Cabinet members to be so enthusiastic,” he said.

The Bitcoin price is currently showing significant strength, with 8% weekly gains and moving past $ 103K. Market analysts are hopeful that BTC could potentially hit fresh all-time highs above $109K amid improving macroeconomic conditions and on-chain metrics.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.