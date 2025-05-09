Key Notes

Brazil’s B3 Exchange is set to launch Ethereum and Solana futures contracts on June 16, 2025.

Each contract will be settled in USD, with sizes set at 0.25 ETH and 5 SOL.

The move is designed to attract institutional investors and enhance crypto market liquidity.

Brazilian stock exchange B3 has announced plans to launch Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B and Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B Futures products in the coming weeks. This marks a significant move from the exchange as it provides an alternative investment option for institutional investors seeking to diversify their crypto asset portfolios.

B3 to drive adoption with solana and ethereum futures

B3 is making significant progress in expanding its crypto offerings with the introduction of Solana and Ethereum futures. These new products are scheduled to launch on June 16, 2025.

Prior to setting the date, the Brazilian stock exchange secured the necessary approval from the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), completing a key regulatory step.

The new products are part of B3’s strategy to facilitate the seamless entry of institutional clients into the crypto sector. For many investors interested in entering the crypto space, digital asset custody has always been a pain point. B3 aims to address this challenge with the new futures products, ensuring that its target clients will not need to worry about custody of these crypto assets.

Notably, B3 Product Director Marcos Skistymas highlighted the benefits of Solana and Ethereum’s futures to stock exchange customers.

“B3 makes new cryptocurrency derivatives instruments available to meet the growing demand for products linked to crypto assets, bringing more innovation and sophistication to our products, in addition to offering more alternatives to investors familiar with blockchain technology,” he said in a statement.

Both contracts will be traded in United States Dollars at 0.25 ETH and 5 SOL. According to B3, these products have been under development for the last four months with the hope that the futures contracts will be rolled out before the end of this year.

The size of Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B futures contracts, introduced about three years ago, will be reduced following the launch of these futures. This move is directly aimed at boosting market liquidity. Specifically, the size will go from 0.1 BTC to 0.01 BTC so that it is more accessible for traders and can accommodate the increasing market participation.

Brazilian stock exchange b3 in the etf niche

The Brazilian B3 has made significant strides in crypto, even in collaboration with other top financial firms. Last month, B3 rolled out the first XRP-based Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) product in Brazil, marking a milestone for the Brazilian stock market.

Apart from being the first XRP XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B ETF in Brazil, Hashdex Nasdaq XRP Fundo de Índice, or Hashdex Nasdaq XRP FI, was also the world’s first ETF that tracks the spot price of the Ripple-associated coin.

About a year ago, the Brazilian stock exchange operator partnered with top asset management firm BlackRock to debut a Bitcoin ETF in Brazil. The fund, which was dubbed IBT39, is a Brazilian Depositary Receipt (BDR) of the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF.

The move highlights B3’s growing role in supporting Brazil’s broader embrace of cryptocurrency as an emerging asset class.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.