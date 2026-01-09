Key Notes

TRUMP saw a short-lived volume spike of $128-$147 million last week.

The token is now range-bound between $5.25 and $5.40.

MELANIA surged 7% in the past day, currently trading near $0.150.

Blockchain data shows heavy distribution across the Official Trump TRUMP $5.33 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $1.07 B Vol. 24h: $198.87 M token, despite a short-lived increase in on-chain activity over the past week.

Nansen reported that between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5, daily trading volume spiked to $128-$147 million amid a broader meme market rally.

This is roughly three to four times the normal level. The move resulted in a price surge to $5.65.

However, price action has flattened since then. TRUMP is consolidating between $5.25 and $5.40, with no follow-through buying.

At the time of writing, the token trades around $5.34, down 93% from its all-time high of $75.

Selling Pressure Builds

Wallet behavior over the past 30 days shows that no Smart Money wallets have purchased TRUMP in the past month. At the same time, large holders continue to reduce exposure, according to Nansen.

Whats been going on with $TRUMP as of late: Jan 3-5 saw massive volume spike to $128-$147M daily (3-4x normal)$TRUMP holder behavior over the last 30 days shows a clear trend among public figures Top traders and whales are distributing to retail and exchanges. No… pic.twitter.com/EzrK2MPCNV — Nansen 🧭 (@nansen_ai) January 9, 2026

Over the past week alone, exchanges recorded $24.4 million in TRUMP token inflows, about 1.6 times the average.

Top profit-and-loss traders offloaded $1.8 million in the meme coin, more than 10 times their normal rate. During this time, whale wallets also posted $747,600 in net outflow.

TRUMP briefly topped a $9 billion market cap last year after a massive multi-week surge. It has since fallen to around $1.06 billion, ranking 64th among cryptocurrencies by market cap.

MELANIA Rallies as Speculation Rotates

Meanwhile, MELANIA has seen renewed speculative interest. The Solana-based token surged 7% on Jan. 9 and is up 28% year-to-date.

The token currently trades around $0.150 with a market cap of $143 million.

Coinglass data suggests that MELANIA’s long-to-short ratio is currently above 2. This means that long positions now surpass shorts by more than two times.

The renewed attention comes as Amazon MGM Studios is set to release a documentary titled “Melania” later this month.

Despite the recent bounce, MELANIA remains 99% down from its $13.73 all-time high, set shortly after launch.

Like TRUMP, it debuted around President Donald Trump’s inauguration period and followed the same hype-driven pattern.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.