Key Notes

NXPC debuted on Binance with a massive 2,900% price rally, hitting $3.03 within hours.

A special airdrop for eligible users is live on the Binance Alpha Events page.

One trader made over $3 million in profit just two hours after buying NXPC.

Binance has recently announced the listing of NEXPACE (NXPC), a utility token developed by Nexpace, a blockchain arm of South Korea’s Nexon. The token powers the Web3 version of the popular MapleStory MMORPG, known as MapleStory Universe.

Trading for NXPC began today at 7:30 AM UTC on the spot market, with a special airdrop featured on the Binance Alpha Events page. To claim the 198 NXPC tokens (worth around $600), users must meet Binance Alpha Points thresholds.

Binance is the first platform to feature NEXPACE (NXPC), with trading opens on May 15, 2025, at 6AM UTC. And starting at 6AM UTC on May 15, 2025, Binance users who satisfy one of the following Binance Alpha Points criteria can claim 198 NXPC on the Alpha Events page. Points ≥… https://t.co/72KL3HvZa4 — Binance (@binance) May 15, 2025

The claim window will remain open for only 24 hours—until 6:00 AM UTC on May 16—after which the airdrop offer expires.

Binance Alpha, the platform promoting NXPC, is designed to spotlight emerging Web3 projects with strong potential.

Notably, NXPC’s circulating supply is 169 million NXPC, representing 16.9% of the total supply. It is now available for trading against major currencies like USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD, and TRY.

Trader Gains $3M as NXPC Surges 2,900%

NXPC’s debut on Binance has led to a 2,900% price jump from initial price to around $3.03 at the time of writing. The token currently holds a market capitalization of $531 million, placing itself at 111th in the global cryptocurrency rankings.

Many investors have capitalized on the NXPC’s value gains. Analytics firm LookonChain revealed that a single trader earned over $3 million in profits within two hours of token purchase.

Notably, earlier today, he spent $1.75 million to buy 1.28 million NXPC at $1.37. At the time of writing, the trader’s holding was worth over $4.8 million, with $3 million in unrealized gains.

$3M Profit in Just 2 Hours! This trader aped into $NXPC right after launch, spending $1.75M to buy 1.28M $NXPC at $1.37. It's now worth $4.8M—an unrealized profit of $3M. Address: 0x8e3aa18308695e34a7b727b4ed5cd05cfae25cdf pic.twitter.com/Yb8DIyFL4z — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 15, 2025

NXPC’s rise reflects growing interest in blockchain gaming tokens, especially with its use in NFT creation and fee payments on the Avalanche blockchain.

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

🐸Mind of Pepe (MIND) Presale Turns Heads

While NXPC makes waves on Binance, another early-stage project, Mind of Pepe (MIND), is rapidly gaining momentum in the presale space.

The project offers a real utility to the meme coin narrative. Unlike typical meme coins, Mind of Pepe is a self-evolving AI Agent designed to empower holders with exclusive access to reliable market insights and analyses.

MIND Token and Presale Information

The core of the project is its native ERC-20 token, MIND. Holding MIND unlocks the project’s dashboard, providing real-time insights and interactive engagement with the AI agent.

Token holders also gain early access to AI-driven token launches and, eventually, governance mechanisms to influence the project’s future.

MIND staking is already active for long-term investors, currently offering an impressive 256% APY. With $9.2 million already raised, the community has locked up billions of MIND tokens.

Presale Details

Token Price: $0.0037515

$0.0037515 Funds Raised: $9.2 million

$9.2 million Payment Methods: ETH, USDT

ETH, USDT Ticker: MIND

MIND Built on: Ethereum

Ethereum Community and Staking Rewards: 15% of the total token supply is dedicated to community initiatives and crypto presale staking rewards.

The presale event will conclude in 16 days, after which the token price will be increased by the team. Given the growing demand of AI agents in the crypto industry, Mind of Pepe presents a good opportunity for early investors.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.