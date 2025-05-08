Pi Price Jumps 11% as Binance Listing for Pi Coin Gains Traction

Key Notes

Speculation about a potential Binance listing grows, fueled by activity on wallets reportedly linked to Pi Network transactions.

The Pi Core Team has scheduled a significant announcement for May 14, coinciding with Dr.Nicolas Kokkalis's appearance at Consensus Summit 2025.

Pi Coin faces strong resistance at $0.65, breaching which could pave the way for a potential rally to $1.

Pi PI $0.60 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $4.21 B Vol. 24h: $104.11 M price has witnessed a swift 11% upside today, moving all the way to $0.65 levels, with its daily trading volume soaring 133% to more than $100 million. This move comes as rumors about a Binance listing gain traction once again.

Binance Reportedly Testing Pi Network Transactions

Information coming from multiple sources points out that a Pi Coin listing on crypto exchange Binance could be on the cards. On May 7, CRYPTOAD00, a prominent researcher on the X platform, suggested that Binance could be conducting tests for Pi Network ($PI) transactions.

Is $PI finally coming to Binance? The Binance stellar deposit wallet which is the same as their $PI wallet has started testing transactions on the $PI chain.

The wallet (GABFQIK63R2NETJM7T673EAMZN4RJLLGP3OFUEJU5SZVTGWUKULZJNL6) is testing the transactions. #PiNetwork pic.twitter.com/2lUqPy5Ivi — MOON JEFF 🪐 (@CRYPTOAD00) May 7, 2025

Additionally, the researcher pointed out activity on Binance’s Stellar deposit wallet, which appears linked to a Pi Network wallet active on the Pi mainnet. Similarly, another wallet linked to the network conducted a transaction for 1 Pi Coin, which seemed to be for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) verification processes.

Adding further to the excitement, Pi Barter Mall, a community platform for Pi Network users, claimed on May 1 that negotiations between Pi Network and Binance were in their “final stage”.

Question: Do you think Binance or Coinbase will list Pi? My Answer: Pi Network has a strong community of over 70 million users across 200+ countries and regions. No major exchange would want to miss out on that. That’s why Binance was advertising on the Pi app. It might take… — Dr Altcoin (@Dr_Picoin) May 7, 2025

Major Pi Ecosystem Announcement Coming Ahead

The Pi Core Team has unveiled plans for a significant ecosystem announcement on May 14, 2025, strategically aligning it with the opening day of the Consensus Summit 2025 in Toronto. This timing is notable as Dr. Nicolas Kokkalis, one of Pi Network’s founding members, is scheduled to speak at the high-profile blockchain event.

The announcement has sparked excitement within the Pi community, with many interpreting it as a bullish signal for Pi Coin.

As of now, $0.65 seems to be a crucial resistance for Pi price, breaking which could set the stage for a rally to $1 and beyond. Note that the altcoin is still trading at a massive 80% discount from its high of $3 back in February 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.