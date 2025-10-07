NYSE Parent Firm ICE Set to Invest in Polymarket Platform

Key Notes

Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, is reportedly close to finalizing a $2 billion investment in Polymarket, as per a report from the Wall Street Journal.

According to WSJ, the deal could value the prediction market platform at as much as $10 billion, marking one of the largest intersections of traditional finance and crypto-driven markets to date. Shares of ICE surged over 4% in premarket trading following the news, reflecting investor enthusiasm.

The partnership with Polymarket is not the only cryptocurrency venture that ICE has been involved in. As per a press release shared in August, Intercontinental Exchange and Chainlink teamed up to provide “high-quality FX and precious metals rates” on-chain.

Polymarket’s Rapid Growth and Market Influence

Founded in 2020, Polymarket enables users to speculate on the outcomes of real-world events across various domains, including politics, sports, entertainment, and macroeconomics. Users also leverage the platform to bid on spot crypto ETF approvals for top crypto coins.

During the 2024 US presidential election, trading volumes exceeded $2.5 billion, with the platform’s predictions proving highly accurate. Today, Polymarket hosts over 21,000 active markets with more than 1.2 million users.

Polymarket has recently integrated direct Bitcoin deposits, following its earlier Solana launch. This expansion enhances liquidity and user accessibility, enabling participants to stake BTC in decentralized markets.

Earlier this year, reports circulated that the platform is also preparing for a major $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund.

Regulatory Compliance and Strategic Acquisitions

Polymarket has navigated US regulatory hurdles, including a 2022 CFTC enforcement action. The platform acquired QCX, a Florida-based derivatives exchange, for a massive $112 million and received a no-action letter from the CFTC, allowing it to plan for a US relaunch.

The letter was received by Polymarket in early September, with CEO Shayne Coplan claiming that the document was a green signal for his company to enter the United States.

Strategic partnerships and high-profile advisors, including Donald Trump Jr., have further added to the platform’s credibility. Trump Jr. joined the Polymarket advisory board while his venture firm also became an investor in August.

