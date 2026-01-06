Key Notes

Gate Dubai is now live and offers spot trading for major crypto assets.

The platform holds a VASP license and is regulated by Dubai’s VARA.

Gate Group is building a local team and customer support base in Dubai.

Gate Group has officially announced the launch of Gate Dubai under its ongoing global expansion. Gate Dubai holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license and operates under the supervision of Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

The launch allows the platform to legally provide crypto exchange services to investors in the emirate.

Gate Group officially launches Gate Dubai! 🇦🇪 🔹 Holds the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license

🔹 Spot trading for major cryptocurrencies

🔹 Supports exchange between fiat and cryptocurrencies

🔹 Built to serve institutional, qualified, and retail users From Dubai to… pic.twitter.com/X519JrbU7d — Gate (@Gate) January 6, 2026

Notably, Gate Dubai will initially offer spot trading for major cryptocurrencies. The platform also supports direct exchange between local fiat currency and virtual assets for easy fund movement. This allows faster access and simpler trade execution for local users without offshore channels.

The company said Gate Dubai is also building a local team and customer support operation. Services are designed to match local rules and market needs while staying within VARA standards.

Gate Dubai is also eyeing additional service options that fit the regional market, though no launch dates were given.

Gate Group’s Global Expansion

Gate Group was founded in 2013 and operates its flagship exchange, Gate.com, with over 47 million global users. By market share, it ranks among the top three crypto exchanges globally.

In September 2025, Gate also rolled out Gate Layer, a high-performance Layer 2 network designed to make dApps faster and cheaper.

Gate Group has already secured registrations and licenses across several regions, including Malta, the Bahamas, Japan, Australia, and now Dubai. The company focuses on entering markets with clear regulations rather than operating without local approval.

UAE Regulation Creates Clear Entry Path

Dubai has become a central base for crypto firms due to its financial openness and clear virtual asset rules.

In May 2025, VARA released its rulebook Version 2.0 and covered anti-money laundering, customer checks, and reporting duties.

In September 2025, the UAE signed the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement under the Crypto Asset Reporting Framework. This move commits the country to the automatic sharing of crypto tax data with other nations.

Abu Dhabi’s ADGM has also revised its digital asset rules to simplify licensing for firms. Dubai has drawn major regulated exchanges and service providers over the past two years.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.