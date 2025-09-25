Gate Announces Gate Layer and GT Tokenomics Upgrade

Key Notes

Gate launches Gate Layer, a high-speed Layer 2 network.

Gate Layer is built on the OP Stack and secured by GateChain.

GT token will serve as the exclusive gas token while continuing a dual burn model.

Crypto exchange Gate GT $15.94 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $1.90 B Vol. 24h: $17.81 M has officially rolled out Gate Layer, a high-performance Layer 2 network designed to make decentralized applications faster and cheaper for both users and developers.

Gate Layer is built on Optimism’s OP Stack and supported by GateChain as the Layer 1 settlement layer. It is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Gate officially launches its high-performance Layer 2 network, Gate Layer — with "All in Web3" leading a comprehensive upgrade of the GT ecosystem! Backed by GT staking, Gate Layer delivers the perfect balance of performance and security:

🔹 Supports 5,700+ TPS with 1-second… pic.twitter.com/FDrFo5hfnz — GateLayer (@gatechain_io) September 25, 2025

The network promises throughput exceeding 5,700 transactions per second with one-second block times. Gate claims that the transaction costs on Gate Layer is far lower than most existing Layer 2 solutions.

Gate Layer debuts with three flagship tools. Perp serves as a high-liquidity perpetual futures trading hub, Gate Fun acts as an incubator for small and mid-sized Web3 projects, and Meme Go provides real-time trading of top meme coins.

Together, these services aim to draw traders, developers, and liquidity providers into a single, efficient ecosystem. “Gate is building an open ecosystem with “All in Web3” at its core,” the announcement reads.

GT Tokenomics Upgrade

Gate exchange has also announced an upgrade to the GT tokenomics model. GT will become the exclusive gas token for Gate Layer while retaining its dual burn mechanism.

More than 180.5 million GT, over 60% of the original 300 million supply, has already been permanently burned as of the second quarter of 2025.

The platform continues to burn a portion of tokens each quarter based on performance metrics, with all records publicly verifiable.

Analysts believe that making GT the gas token could significantly increase its demand and price. At the time of writing, GT is trading around $16.20 with a market cap of about $1.33 billion.

Industry Trend: Exchanges Launching Their Own Layer 2s

The Gate Layer launch reflects a wider industry trend where leading exchanges are creating their own Layer 2 networks to capture more on-chain activity. They are combining infrastructure with native tokenomics to boost liquidity and evolve into full-stack Web3 providers.

Coinbase pioneered this move in 2023 with Base, an Ethereum ETH $4 005 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $483.22 B Vol. 24h: $49.47 B rollup on Optimism’s OP Stack OP $0.67 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $1.19 B Vol. 24h: $154.92 M that quickly gained traction across DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.

Binance soon introduced opBNB, also built on Optimism, focusing on ultra-low fees and seamless integration with its BNB Smart Chain BNB $996.7 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $138.66 B Vol. 24h: $2.21 B .

OKX rolled out X Layer, a Polygon-powered POL $0.22 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $2.31 B Vol. 24h: $86.49 M zkEVM network supporting Ethereum interoperability, while Kraken also enjoys its own Layer 2, called Ink.

