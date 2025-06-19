Official TRUMP Token Breaches 15-Day Double-Top Resistance as Trump Cuts Crypto Stakes

Key Notes

TRUMP token rises 1% to retake $9.32 as Trump cuts stake in WLFI to 40%.

Early price reactions suggest the market interprets the move as a de-risking signal following Senate scrutiny.

With VWAP trending above current price confirmed close above $9.32 double-top may spark bullish continuation.

The official TRUMP token rose 1% on Thursday, June 19, reclaiming the $9.32 level after briefly slipping into a six-day downtrend. The price recovery coincides with new disclosures showing that Donald Trump-backed DT Marks DEFI LLC now owns about 40% of crypto investment firm World Liberty Financial Inc.

TRUMP Price Climbs 1% Amid Reduced Trump Holdings in WLFI

According to a recent Forbes report, the 20% reduction in Trump’s ownership appears to have triggered a positive risk-repricing event across TRUMP markets. Traders speculate that Trump’s partial exit mitigates the threat of regulatory action.

In April 2025, the US Senate had stalled an advanced stablecoin legislation bill, citing “conflict of interest” concerns over his involvement with both the USD1 stablecoin and the TRUMP $9.33 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $1.87 B Vol. 24h: $160.57 M meme coin launched ahead of the Presidential inauguration day in January. TRUMP token’s positive price reaction suggests that the de-risking narrative is outweighing fears of insider dumping, at least for now.

The US Senate decision to pass the GENIUS act on Wednesday could be linked to Trump’s reduced ownership in crypto ventures.

TRUMP Token Eyes Breakout Above $9.32 Double-Top Pattern

From a technical standpoint, TRUMP is currently trading at $9.31, just below the key $9.32 neckline of a clearly formed double-top pattern, a historically bearish reversal setup.

As seen below, TRUMP token is attempting to reverse a string of lower lows posted over the last six daily sessions. Reclaiming the $9.32 double-top, last tested on June 4 and June 14, would mark a significant technical breakout.

More so, the 24-hour trading volume on Binance has slumped to 1.5 million tokens, a 15-day low, indicating that selling pressure is weakening.

A confirmed daily close above $9.32 could open the door for a short-term rally toward the $10.75 resistance area, last seen on June 2. On the downside, failure to hold $9.00 as support may invite a retest of the $8.10 pivot zone, where buyers have previously stepped in.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.