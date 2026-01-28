OKX Launches Compliant Pay and Card Products in Europe

Key Notes

OKX has launched OKX Pay and the OKX Card across Europe, introducing what it describes as the first compliant DeFi-based payments and card system operating within the European Union.

The products are issued through OKX’s regulated European entity and are built to meet EU standards for consumer protection, security, and transparency. Also, the rollout targets everyday payments rather than trading. Users can deposit euros, convert them into fiat-backed stablecoins, and use those balances for daily spending.

The launch comes alongside Europe’s clearer regulatory framework under the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regime, which now places stablecoin issuers and crypto service providers under a single EU-wide rulebook.

How OKX Pay Works in Practice

OKX Pay allows users to hold euro-backed stablecoins and spend them directly for routine expenses such as food, transport, bills, and peer-to-peer transfers. Where local rules allow, the same balance can also be used to access DeFi protocols and real-world asset applications within a regulated structure.

OKX Card is now live in Europe. We’re modernizing money by bringing compliant onchain payments into everyday life. Spend stablecoins seamlessly, with real-time conversion and no legacy payment friction. This is stablecoin-first finance, built for the real world. — OKX (@okx) January 28, 2026

The system is built around stablecoins rather than volatile assets. Settlement is near-instant, operates continuously, and removes cross-border limits that exist even within Europe’s traditional banking rails. Fees tied to card networks and international transfers are replaced with on-chain settlement, which lowers overall payment costs.

OKX Card Details and Costs

The OKX Card is a virtual, euro-denominated debit card linked directly to OKX Pay. It allows users to spend stablecoins anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Conversion from stablecoin to euros happens only at the moment of purchase, not in advance.

There are no transaction or foreign exchange fees. A 0.4% market spread applies at conversion. The card supports tap-to-pay through Apple Pay and Google Pay and can be used online or in-store at more than 150 million Mastercard locations worldwide.

Unlike most crypto cards, funds are not preloaded or held in centralized custody. Stablecoins remain in the user’s self-custody wallet until checkout, which reduces counterparty risk and preserves user control.

Limited-Time Rewards

OKX is also offering limited-time crypto rewards tied to card usage. VIP users can earn up to 20% back in crypto on eligible purchases for 30 days, while regular users can earn up to 15% over the same period. Rewards are credited instantly in crypto.

The card is issued through a licensed European payments partner and operates under strict AML and KYC requirements. OKX added that this launch is an initial step. Expansion across more European markets, additional features, and deeper on-chain integrations will follow.

However, it is important to note that this comes at the cost of a major staff cut, where OKX laid off between 30 to 50% of its employees.

