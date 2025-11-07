Key Notes

Binance leads with $213 billion, followed by Coinbase and Satoshi Nakamoto at $114 billion each.

OKX and Upbit are new additions to the top 10, each holding $29 billion in crypto assets.

Arkham's methodology groups wallets by entity rather than by individual addresses for greater accuracy.

Intelligence platform Arkham published its Top 100 crypto holders list on Nov. 7, using a Nov. 6 data snapshot. The U.S. Government entered the rankings at number eight with $35 billion in digital assets, joining leading cryptocurrency exchanges and institutional investors that control the largest crypto portfolios worldwide. Binance leads the list at $213 billion, while Coinbase holds $114 billion in the second position.

Bitcoin dominates BTC $101 022 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.01 T Vol. 24h: $87.34 B institutional holdings among the top 100 entities on the list.

OKX and Upbit have joined the top 10, ranking 9th and 10th, respectively, with each controlling $29 billion. Satoshi Nakamoto ranks third with $114 billion in Bitcoin holdings that have remained dormant since its creation. BlackRock sits at fourth with $97 billion, followed by crypto staking platform Lido at $59 billion. MicroStrategy holds $50 billion in sixth place, while Fidelity Custody commands $40 billion at seventh.

Government Holdings Stem From Asset Seizures

The U.S. Government’s $35 billion portfolio stems from recent law enforcement actions against cryptocurrency-linked criminal operations, according to Arkham. The ranking makes it one of the few government entities in the top 100, alongside the United Kingdom at 43rd place with $6.4 billion.

Federal prosecutors announced the U.S. authorities’ seizure of 127,271 Bitcoin from Chinese businessman Chen Zhi in October, describing it as the largest forfeiture action in Department of Justice history. The seized assets, worth approximately $15 billion at the time, came from forced-labor scam operations in Cambodia that defrauded victims globally through pig-butchering schemes.

Methodology Uses Entity-Level Aggregation

Arkham grouped all confirmed cryptocurrency addresses that belong to the same individual or institution, rather than counting individual wallets separately. The intelligence platform stated this approach “offers a far more accurate picture of the true net worth of these crypto whales.”

The rankings include diverse participants beyond exchanges and institutions. DeFi protocols control billions in user deposits for staking and lending services. Ethereum-focused platforms like Lido manage significant volumes of staked Ethereum ETH $3 305 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $396.99 B Vol. 24h: $37.92 B .

Beyond the top 10, notable entities include Aave at 11th with $28.5 billion, trading platform Robinhood at 14th with $25.4 billion, and investment manager Grayscale at 16th with $25.3 billion. The Mt. Gox hacker ranks 33rd, with $8.3 billion.

Trump-linked projects also appear on the list, with Official Trump meme coin at 42nd, holding $6.5 billion, and World Liberty Financial at 46th with $6.2 billion.

Traditional finance players include Ark Invest at 63rd with $4.2 billion, Bitwise at 54th with $5 billion, and VanEck at 89th with $2.4 billion. The list also features the Solana SOL $155.8 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $85.81 B Vol. 24h: $5.99 B meme coin platform Pump.fun at 73rd, with $3.6 billion, and Tron founder Justin Sun at 100th, with $1.9 billion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.