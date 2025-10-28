OKX Accuses Rival ‘BN’ of ‘Predatory Poaching’ After Firing X Layer Spokesman

Key Notes

OKX claims nearly 100 former Binance managers joined with compensation increases between 100% and 500%.

The rivalry between OKX and Binance dates back to 2015 with accusations of contract forgery and volume manipulation.

Binance maintains 39.71% market share while OKX holds 5.6% according to Q3 2025 trading volume data.

X Layer announced on Oct. 28 that it immediately removed spokesperson Felix Fan for activities that created a conflict of interest with the company. The OKX-affiliated blockchain did not specify the nature of the activities.

On Industry Competition and Talent Policy: Recently, we’ve noticed that a certain competitor, “BN,” has been enthusiastically firing tempting “sugar-coated bullets” at OKX employees. We fully understand that this is part of normal business competition — and as always, OKX would… https://t.co/D23kFogpk4 — hong (@hfangca) October 28, 2025

OKX President Hong Fang followed with a statement on X accusing a competitor identified only as “BN” of firing “tempting ‘sugar-coated bullets'” at OKX employees, according to the post. While Fang did not name the rival, community members widely interpret “BN” as referring to Binance BNB $1 143 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $157.61 B Vol. 24h: $2.31 B , with users commonly calling Binance Square “bn square” on social media.

Alleged Poaching Pattern

Fang alleged the competitor follows a “use-and-discard” hiring pattern. The statement cited a former Chief Legal and Compliance Officer who left within four months and a former DEX product manager who was quickly terminated.

OKX has a policy to “match or exceed” competing offers for key talent who share the offer with HR, according to Fang’s statement. The company claims nearly 100 former senior and mid-level managers from the competitor have joined OKX, receiving compensation increases between 100% and 500%. The exchange has also expanded its OKX’s institutional expansion in Europe through regulated partnerships.

Long-Running Exchange Rivalry

The incident marks the latest chapter in a public feud dating to 2015. OKCoin, OKX’s predecessor, accused former CTO Changpeng Zhao of forging contracts and falsifying technical experience. Zhao, who founded Binance after leaving OKCoin, countered with allegations that OKCoin used in-house bots to inflate trading volumes and manipulated its 2014 proof-of-reserves audit.

Binance’s expansion in Africa has continued as competition between the exchanges intensifies. A January 2024 report showed Binance’s market share dropped from 54% to 49% in 2023, while OKX’s share grew from 11% to 16%. The exchanges have also clashed over business practices, with OKX founder Star Xu recently criticizing Binance for supporting meme coins. The firing of Fan over conflict of interest allegations has now reignited the rivalry publicly.

Current Market Position

Binance held 39.71% of the $1.6 trillion in September trading volume, according to CoinGecko’s Q3 2025 report. MEXC captured 8.35%, followed by Bybit at 8.42% and Gate at 7.87%. OKX ranked eighth with 5.6% market share, just ahead of Coinbase at 5.19%.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.