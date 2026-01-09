OKX Cuts Third of Institutional Staff in Major 2026 Restructuring

Key Notes

The exchange is transitioning to a traditional institutional coverage model focused on strengthening client relationships across different regions.

OKX maintains its position as the fourth-largest spot exchange and second in derivatives volume despite workforce reductions.

The restructuring coincides with license reviews across multiple markets and the recent departure of its head of finance.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX has made changes to its institutional business as part of a global restructuring, reportedly laying off between 30 to 50% of its staff. OKX continues to rank strongly in spot and derivatives trading volume data despite the cuts.

Sources familiar with the matter gave different accounts of the impact, as CoinDesk first reported. One person said half the team was let go. Another described eight to ten layoffs, plus a few people leaving on their own, adding up to roughly one-third of the institutional salesforce exiting.

A company spokesperson pushed back on the idea of widespread cuts.

“OKX recently completed a review of our institutional business as we continue to scale globally,” the spokesperson said in emailed comments to CoinDesk. “As part of that process, we are evolving toward a more traditional institutional coverage model, designed to deepen long-term relationships with clients and better support their needs across regions and market cycles.”

The adjustments fit into larger plans at OKX, including reviews of its licenses in various markets and further organizational changes expected soon. Notably, the exchange operates regulated entities in places like the EU, Dubai, Singapore, and select US states.

Separately, head of finance Yana Vella has left the company, according to a LinkedIn post.

OKX: Top 4 Spot and Top 2 Derivatives Crypto Exchange

Nevertheless, OKX continues to hold a solid position among centralized exchanges. Data from CoinMarketCap shows OKX ranks fourth in 24-hour spot trading volume at $1.53 billion and second in derivatives at $21.80 billion, trailing only Binance BNB $892.8 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $122.92 B Vol. 24h: $1.12 B in the latter.

Top cryptocurrency spot (left) and derivatives (right) exchanges, Jan. 9, 2026 | Source: CoinMarketCap

The restructuring comes after a year of activity across the sector. In August 2025, spot and derivatives volumes rose month-over-month, with Binance dominant but others like Bitfinex and MEXC posting sharp gains, according to a Coinspeaker report.

OKX itself has pursued growth in other areas, including a PayPal integration for European users in July 2025 and relisting Zcash ZEC $425.3 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $7.01 B Vol. 24h: $659.91 M for spot trading in November.

