Ondo, State Street, Galaxy Digital to Debut SWEEP Liquidity Fund in 2026

Key Notes

Ondo, State Street, and Galaxy plan to launch SWEEP.

SWEEP is a tokenized liquidity fund set to debut on Solana in early 2026.

OUSG will support SWEEP as anchor investor with a planned $200 million allocation.

RWA protocol, Ondo Finance ONDO $0.46 24h volatility: 6.7% Market cap: $1.46 B Vol. 24h: $98.58 M teamed up with State Street Investment Management and Galaxy Asset Management to debut a tokenized private liquidity fund SWEEP. The product aims to use Galaxy’s tokenization infrastructure to bring traditional cash management onchain.

According to Ondo, SWEEP will debut on Solana SOL $130.5 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $73.34 B Vol. 24h: $7.26 B in early 2026. The project’s flagship product OUSG will serve as the anchor investor, with a planned allocation of roughly $200 million.

The partnership will also increase the reach of OUSG’s 24/7 liquidity network.

Ondo Finance has joined with State Street Investment Management and Galaxy Asset Management to announce plans for SWEEP, a new private tokenized liquidity fund bringing traditional cash management onchain. OUSG, Ondo’s flagship tokenized fund, plans to serve as the lead anchor… pic.twitter.com/YM8yCRbVhc — Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) December 11, 2025

Galaxy will power SWEEP with its digital infrastructure for issuance and management of SWEEP tokens.

It plans to add Chainlink’s LINK $13.49 24h volatility: 4.9% Market cap: $9.40 B Vol. 24h: $846.76 M cross-chain protocol to expand interoperability to Stellar XLM $0.24 24h volatility: 4.9% Market cap: $7.76 B Vol. 24h: $182.59 M and Ethereum ETH $3 173 24h volatility: 5.4% Market cap: $382.94 B Vol. 24h: $36.72 B after the Solana rollout.

A New Tokenized Liquidity Backbone

The State Street Galaxy Onchain Liquidity Sweep Fund will allow investors to send cash balances into a digital vehicle. It supports round-the-clock access via PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD.

State Street will hold treasury assets for the new fund through its banking division, State Street Bank and Trust Company.

ONDO has already grown its portfolio that includes tokenized funds from BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree, and others.

With SWEEP, Ondo’s flagship tokenized fund, OUSG will gain another high-quality reserve option under its broader expansion plans.

OUSG is a $770 million product that offers investors with tokenized exposure to US treasuries.

Regulatory Closure Brings Relief for Ondo

This partnership announcement comes just days after the SEC closing its two-year investigation into Ondo Finance.

The probe, which began under the Biden administration, was focused on whether Ondo’s approach to tokenization followed federal policies and if the ONDO token was a security.

Despite the SEC’s probe, Ondo Finance’s OUSG has a multichain reach across Ethereum, Solana, Ripple XRP $1.99 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $120.08 B Vol. 24h: $4.10 B , and Polygon POL $0.12 24h volatility: 4.4% Market cap: $1.25 B Vol. 24h: $72.16 M .

Market watchers suggest that the ongoing partnerships could increas the presence of Ondo’s native token, ONDO. The cryptocurrency saw a relief rally above the $0.50 level earlier this week. However, it is trading with a 5% daily loss on December 11.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.