Pakistan Minister Discloses Bitcoin Reserve Plan to Trump’s Crypto Team at White House

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister met with Trump’s team to discuss the country’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and plans for digital asset regulation.

Key Notes

  • Pakistan plans a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to lead in digital finance.
  • The country is developing a comprehensive digital asset policy.
  • Trump’s crypto team and Pakistan seek international collaboration on crypto.

Bilal Bin Saqib, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Cryptocurrency and Blockchain, recently met with Robert “Bo” Hines, the Executive Director of US President Donald Trump’s Council on Digital Assets, to discuss Pakistan’s proposed Bitcoin BTC $104 891 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.09 T Vol. 24h: $28.42 B reserve plan.

Held at the White House, the meeting aimed to foster international collaboration between the two countries on crypto assets and to present Pakistan’s strategic plans for Bitcoin. The discussion also covered the future of decentralized finance and explored ways both nations could align their approaches to digital assets.

Developing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

According to reports, Saqib emphasized Pakistan’s proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, describing it as an important step to establish the country as a frontrunner in the digital finance arena. The Pakistani minister stated, “It is my mission to position Pakistan as a global leader in digital assets.”

He further explained that Pakistan is in the process of developing a comprehensive policy for digital assets, aimed at both regulating the industry effectively and fostering technological innovation.

The minister highlighted that “from launching our Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to unlocking national infrastructure for crypto mining and establishing AI data zones, Pakistan is actively building a robust framework for digital asset adoption and driving economic modernization.”

This meeting comes in the wake of the Trump administration’s clear support for cryptocurrency innovation both within the United States and internationally. Institutional activity in the US Bitcoin market is intensifying, with large accumulations by whale wallets signaling strong interest.

The White House meeting follows Pakistan’s recent unveiling of its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference held in Las Vegas. Pakistan is recognized as one of the pioneering countries in Asia to incorporate Bitcoin into its sovereign asset strategy.

On the other side of the divide, the United Kingdom has rejected the concept of a national crypto reserve. Instead, the UK has made it clear that its priority lies in exploring how to integrate blockchain technology within its financial system.

