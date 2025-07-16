Key Notes

Pudgy Penguins inked a licensing deal with China’s Suplay Inc.

PENGU market cap crossed $2 billion as the price hit $0.03456.

Mobile game launch and $5,000 giveaway drive community buzz.

PENGU PENGU $0.0323 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $2.04 B Vol. 24h: $1.86 B , the native token of the Pudgy Penguins NFT ecosystem, has surged over 12% in the last 24 hours. The token has hit a daily high of $0.03456, pushing its market cap past $2 billion. The rally follows Pudgy Penguins’ announcement of an exclusive licensing agreement with Chinese collectibles leader Suplay Inc.

Suplay, known for producing collectibles for Disney and Marvel, will have global rights to manufacture Pudgy Penguins-themed trading cards and blind box collectibles. The partnership will send Pudgy Penguins into physical stores across Asia’s $30 billion merchandise market.

Founded in 2019, Suplay operates a vast retail network and has a strong pop culture presence in China with products like Kakawow cards and HeyDolls. Pudgy’s team aims to use Suplay’s distribution and cultural influence to expand its presence in the region.

Initiatives Fuel Community Excitement

Meanwhile, the community is awaiting the upcoming launch of “Pudgy Party,” a multiplayer mobile royale game developed with Mythical Games. The product aims to expand Pudgy Penguins’ reach to casual, mobile-first audiences, aligning with its playful, family-friendly image.

Pudgy Penguins has also announced a $5,000 giveaway in PENGU tokens for US users. The campaign’s goal is to grow community excitement and strengthen the 50th largest cryptocurrency’s position as Pudgy Penguins deepens its global footprint.

Pudgy Party, our competitive multiplayer game, is launching soon on the @Apple App Store and @Google Play Store. We’re giving away a total of $5,000 worth of $PENGU to 5 lucky people who RT this and follow @PlayPudgyParty. More information below. pic.twitter.com/ruzb06gi2z — Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) July 14, 2025

What’s Next for PENGU Price?

PENGU has recently become one of the best crypto tokens to buy this year after recording a 240% price increase in just a month.

On the daily PENGU price chart, the RSI is sitting well above the overbought threshold. While this suggests a potential short-term cooldown, it also confirms intense buying momentum and trend strength.

If the rally continues, bulls could aim for $0.042–$0.045 price range in the near term.

The MACD line is well above the signal line, with widening divergence and growing histogram. This clearly suggests strong bullish momentum, with the Chaikin Money Flow showing heavy capital inflow.

Notably, PENGU price has pierced the upper Bollinger Band, a classic sign of overextension and potential short-term price drop. In such a case, traders should eye $0.025, which acted as resistance previously, as new support and a potential re-entry point.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.