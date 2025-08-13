Key Notes

Crypto analysts highlighted catalysts such as a pending PENGU ETF backed by CBOE for the PENGU price rally.

Nasdaq-listed BTCS Inc diversified its holdings by acquiring three Pudgy Penguins NFTs, in the latest move.

PENGU is among the top-performing meme coins in the market with 32% monthly gains. .

Amid the broader crypto market rally today, Pudgy Penguins native cryptocurrency PENGU PENGU $0.0366 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.30 B Vol. 24h: $734.12 M has gained 15% to $0.03764. With the daily trading volume surging 17.5% to $779 million, the PENGU price chart stares at a potential breakout ahead. Moreover, the NASDAQ-listed firms have started adding Pudgy Penguins NFTs as part of their treasury assets.

PENGU Price Stares at a Potential 100% Breakout

On the multi-month chart pattern, Prodigy Penguins’ native cryptocurrency PENGU, is showing a flag and pole pattern formation. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared a chart suggesting that a breakout from this could trigger another 100% PENGU price rally to $0.075 by mid-September.

The next $PENGU breakout could be massive! This setup is building fast with strong fundamentals: – Pending ETF filing backed by CBOE

– SEC review in progress

– Expanding rapidly in Asia pic.twitter.com/r4JLrySad2 — Ali (@ali_charts) August 13, 2025

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez said the next breakout for PENGU could be significant, citing strong fundamentals driving the momentum. According to Martinez, key factors include a pending PENGU ETF filing backed by CBOE, an ongoing SEC review, and rapid expansion across Asian markets.

Analyst Altcoin Sherpa expressed optimism about PENGU. He noted that the meme coin remains a strong contender to participate in the next altcoin market rally.

Sherpa stated that this could be a good time for a fresh entry into PENGU, while adding more if the PENGU price declines further. He emphasized that $PENGU’s strength lies in its unique positioning as a cross-sector asset, combining elements of memes, NFTs, and an actual revenue-generating business.

Pudgy Penguins NFT Treasury Demand Rising

Amid the growing interest in crypto treasury among public-listed firms, Pudgy Penguins NFTs are also finding a demand. Nasdaq-listed BTCS Inc. has expanded its treasury strategy by acquiring three Pudgy Penguins NFTs, marking a move toward diversification beyond its traditional focus on Ethereum ETH $4 656 24h volatility: 5.4% Market cap: $562.21 B Vol. 24h: $58.23 B .

The purchase follows the company’s largest single ETH acquisition to date, 14,240 ETH, bringing its total ETH holdings to over 70,000.

The inclusion of Pudgy Penguins reflects BTCS’s plan to integrate “blue-chip” NFTs into its reserves, aiming to capture cultural and social value that could enhance brand engagement and investor appeal. Yuga Labs CEO Garga recently noted that NFT treasury strategies may become a mainstream trend among companies seeking to leverage these attributes.

