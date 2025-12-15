Pi Coin Price Prediction: Pi Falls 28%, But One Bullish Pattern Is Flashing – Could a Major Rebound Be Next?

According to CoinGecko, PI has bled more than 7% in the past week and in the past 24 hours, the altcoin has mostly remained stagnant. At press time, PI trades at $0.2052, down more than 90% from its all-time high seen over ten months ago.

PI Price Analysis: A Shift Is Coming

The PI daily chart shows that the price action is moving within a long-term descending structure that has been in place for several months.

Lower highs continue to cap upside attempts, while price remains below a declining trendline that has repeatedly acted as resistance.

Recent candles show Pi testing support near the $0.19 to $0.20 zone, which is a short-term demand zone. So far, sellers have failed to push price decisively below this range, which is a good sign for buyers.

Interestingly, between November 4 and December 11, Pi formed a hidden bullish divergence on the daily chart. During this period, price created a higher low, while the Relative Strength Index printed a lower low.

This pattern commonly appears near the later stages of corrections rather than at the start.

While divergence alone does not confirm a trend reversal, it is another good sign for PI holders.

If Pi manages to hold above the $0.19 support area, a short term bounce toward the $0.26 to $0.30 zone becomes possible.

A stronger recovery would require a clean daily close above $0.30, which could open the door toward the $0.45 to $0.50 range in the months ahead.

On the other hand, a daily close below $0.19 would weaken the bullish divergence signal. In that case, Pi could slide toward the $0.17 area.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.