Pi Falls to $0.18 Amid App Studio Updates

Pi has fallen 10% this month and 78% since its February exchange debut.

142 million Pi tokens are set to unlock over the next 30 days.

Price remains range-bound at $0.18-$0.20, with resistance at $0.20-$0.22.

Even after updates to the Pi Network's App Studio, sentiment around Pi remains muted.

The token is testing support near $0.183, with daily trading volumes down 25% to $11 million.

Pi faces a critical point as a major token unlock approaches within the next 30 days.

Pi Remains Under Pressure Amid Bearish Trend

Pi’s broader trend remains bearish. The token has dropped nearly 10% over the past month and is down more than 78% since its exchange debut in February.

Market sentiment is being weighed down by thin trading volumes and low retail participation.

Data from PiScan shows that 142 million Pi tokens are set to unlock over the next 30 days.

This large token release could add further pressure on Pi, reducing the likelihood of a near-term recovery.

Pi’s price has been trading in a narrow range between $0.18 and $0.20, currently hovering just above the $0.18 support level. Resistance is concentrated between $0.20 and $0.22

A sustained move above $0.20 could lead to a test of higher resistance levels, while a breakdown below $0.18 may push the token toward the next support around $0.16.

Pi’s price chart. | Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is near 40, indicating the market is balanced between buying and selling pressure.

The MACD is showing a weak bearish signal, with the MACD line below the signal line, suggesting muted momentum and the potential for further downside.

Pi Network Unveils Updates to Pi App Studio

In a recent blog post, the Pi Core Team announced updates to its App Studio, including a new Pi payment integration.

The feature allows users to add in-app Pi payments without technical expertise.

Currently, payments are limited to Test-Pi and only work within a single active session, enabling use cases such as unlocking additional features or purchasing in-app items. The team noted:

“With the current version of the feature, creators can add Test-Pi payment interactions that apply during a single active session (while the app is in use)… A single “session” refers to one self-contained instance of activity in an app, such as a round, task, or experience.”

The Pi Network team also introduced a feature that lets Pioneers deploy app iterations by watching ads instead of paying with Pi.

This change is intended to expand access for users who have not yet migrated and for those with limited Pi balances.

