Pi Coin Price Prediction: 2.5 Million Accounts Just Unlocked – Is the Long-Awaited Mainnet Explosion Finally Here?

According to the Core Team, the latest changes will unblock roughly 2.5 million users who were previously unable to complete the Mainnet migration due to additional security and compliance checks.

For a project that has faced years of criticism over delayed onboarding and opaque KYC procedures, this marks one of the most important updates so far.

Pi Network Unblocks Millions

Many community members had been stuck in tentative KYC states or subjected to increased regional compliance reviews that prevented their balances from becoming transferable. The team explained that these issues were not uniform and that different technical fixes were required for different user groups.

As each solution rolls out, migration and KYC unblocking will continue in batches, which is why progress has often looked uneven despite constant backend work.

Alongside this, the Core Team confirmed that more than 700,000 additional users will soon be able to submit KYC applications for the first time. Once the system update is fully live, eligible users are encouraged to complete KYC as early as possible to position their accounts for future migration phases.

PI Price Analysis: Sell-off Exhaustion Incoming?

PI prices are down 7% in the past week.

Over the next month, nearly seven million PI tokens are scheduled to unlock daily on average and investors look worried with 24 million tokens scheduled to release on February 13.

As per CoinMarketCap, PI is up more than 1% in the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1583.

The 4-hour chart below shows that the token is trapped inside a well-defined descending channel that has guided price action since the last major breakdown.

Each recovery attempt has failed beneath descending resistance. However, if the PI token breaks hold above the $0.175-$0.180 resistance zone, the next target would be $0.21. If demand continues to rise over mainnet adoption, a test of $0.25 is also likely.

Immediate support sits in the $0.150-$0.152 region, an area that has already been tested multiple times. A drop below this zone would expose PI to the $0.145 area.

