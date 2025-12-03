Pi Coin Price Prediction: Whales Bet Big on a Pi Network Comeback – How High Can It Go?

Following a 2% uptick, on-chain data suggests that whales may be quietly accumulating at the lower end of its current consolidation range.

According to CryptoQuant, average order sizes on the spot market have jumped, signaling renewed interest from large wallets betting on a rebound.

Such sustained interest from deep-liquidity players usually hints at accumulation. A similar structure in April eventually resulted in a sharp recovery during early May. Analysts pointed to a similar setup currently forming.

PI Price Analysis: How High Can PI Go?

As per the chart below, the RSI hovers near 48 while the MACD also remains flat, failing to confirm a trend reversal. These mixed signals set the stage for a critical decision point as PI approaches the apex of its ascending triangle.

Based on the chart structure, a successful breakout above the purple resistance band could trigger a sharp upward continuation. The green trajectory represents a potential multi-stage climb, first toward the mid-range resistance and then toward the $1 level, a possible increase of up to 328%.

On the other hand, a failure to hold the ascending trendline could drag PI down toward the green support block. Such a drop marks a drawdown close to 16%.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.