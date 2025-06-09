Pi Coin Users Justify Dual-Value Model, Will Pi Network Price Recover?

Key Notes

The significant Pi Coin price gap, over 500,000 times, raises questions about the system’s feasibility and trustworthiness.

While some users emphasize the GCV’s integration into smart contracts and its promotion by active communities, critics argue that the disparity undermines trust.

To address these challenges, advocates suggest measures such as limiting ecosystem participation to KYC-verified wallets and implementing GCV-enforced smart contracts.

Pi Coin PI $0.63 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $4.66 B Vol. 24h: $54.35 M users have recently been debating Pi Network’s dual value model and its long-term sustainability.

This discussion arose after the Pi token price experienced a major correction, dropping to $0.60, an 80% decline from its peak, while the gap between the values in the dual-value system continues to widen.

Understanding Pi Network’s Dual Value System

The Pi Network community, known as Pioneers, acknowledges the existence of two distinct price levels for Pi Coin.

Global Consensus Value (GCV): Within the Pi ecosystem, the coin holds an internal value referred to as the Global Consensus Value, symbolically set at $314,159, a nod to the mathematical constant, Pi. Exchange Price: On external exchanges, Pi Coin currently trades at approximately $0.60.

Although the dual pricing mechanism for Pi Coin represents an innovative experiment, it also introduces considerable risks along with it. Mr. Spock, an investor and advocate for Pi Network, views this system as a potentially deliberate strategy. In a recent message on X, he suggested that this could pave the way for broader adoption of Pi Network with value alignment in the future.

Can Pi Network’s Dual-Price System Really Work? An In-Depth Look at GCV vs Exchange Prices As the Pi Network continues to evolve, an important question is surfacing among Pioneers and crypto enthusiasts alike:

Can a dual-price system for Pi Coin actually work one price inside… pic.twitter.com/DEtEhj7ZlC — Mr Spock 𝛑 (@MrSpockApe) June 9, 2025

Mr Spock also pointed out some potential strengths associated with this dual-value system such as merchant trust and consistency, stable environment for Pi-based apps and platform, as well as protection against volatility along with market manipulation.

However, he acknowledges the significant challenges built into the system. The vast disparity between the Global Consensus Value (GCV) and the exchange price erodes trust among users.

This gap opens the door for exploitation, as people can buy Pi tokens at the low exchange price and then use them within the community at the substantially higher GCV rate.

Pi Coin Users Support the GVC Model

Pioneers remain vocal in defending the Global Consensus Value (GCV). Some emphasize that developers have embedded the GCV within the source code of smart contracts, which are publicly available on GitHub.

Others highlight active communities in Thailand and Vietnam that continue to advocate for and conduct transactions based on the GCV rate.

At the current exchange price of $0.62, the Global Consensus Value (GCV) stands at more than 500,000 times the market value, presenting a significant challenge to the model’s practicality and sustainability.

Mr. Spock stated that to address these risks, the Pi Core Team is taking proactive measures to uphold the integrity of the GCV.

Proposed actions include limiting ecosystem participation to KYC-verified wallets and implementing smart contracts that enforce transactions according to the GCV.

