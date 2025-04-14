Pi Network (PI) Eyes $1 Post Chainlink and Possible ETH Integration

Key Notes

Pi Network is reportedly planning to integrate with the Ethereum Blockchain.

Chainlink recently added Pi to its 22 new real-time decentralized data feeds.

Pi is currently trading near $0.75, a key resistance level.

Pi Network is reportedly integrating with the Ethereum blockchain, a move set to revolutionize how decentralized applications built within the Pi ecosystem handle on-chain payments.

Earlier today, Pi advocate Brian Christian Alexander revealed that developers will soon be able to link ERC-20 wallets to accept fast and secure USDT and USDC payments. The Times of PiNetwork described the integration as “connecting Web3 to the power of Ethereum.”

Simply link your ERC-20 wallet (starting with 0x, 42 characters) — and enjoy seamless payments 🔥 This is just the beginning…

CT is now connecting Web3 to the power of Ethereum. New avenues for dApps, monetization and real-world utility have opened up. Join today — the next… — The Times of PiNetwork (@PiNetwork24X7) April 14, 2025

This follows Chainlink’s announcement on April 12 that Pi Network has been added to its suite of 22 new decentralized data feeds. The addition means that Chainlink now delivers real-time price data for Pi, making the latter a more accessible data point for on-chain protocols.

In just the past week, 22 new assets became supported by Chainlink Data Streams ↓ pic.twitter.com/PewDOe0twu — Chainlink (@chainlink) April 12, 2025

Although Pi’s token is already tradable on platforms like OKX, Gate.io, and Bitget, community members see these integrations paving the way for long-awaited Binance listing.

The project, which began as a mobile mining experiment, has steadily gained popularity in recent times. In the past week alone, its native token, PI, has seen a 36% uptick in its value.

Meanwhile, there are also speculations surrounding a possible PI token burn event, an important deflationary mechanism. This could help offset the inflationary pressure from continuous mining rewards and token unlocks.

Pi price outlook

PI token is currently trading around the key resistance level at $0.75. On the 4-hour price chart, the RSI sits near 66, suggesting bullish momentum but nearing the overbought zone. If RSI climbs further upwards, traders might see a short-term pullback.

Meanwhile, Bollinger Bands are widening, with price nearing the upper band. A clean breakout past $0.80 could lead to a rally toward $1. However, if it fails to move upwards, the band-midline (20-day SMA) at $0.62 offers immediate support.

MACD remains positive with a bullish crossover intact, but the histogram is flattening. This implies a potential consolidation before the next leg up. On the other hand, if bears take control, they could drag Pi toward the $0.60–$0.62 support zone.

It is important to note that Pi Network will add 2.3 million tokens to its supply today, suggesting that investors could see increased price volatility in the short-term.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.