XRP Leads Weekly Inflows as Crypto Funds Shed $795 Million

Key Notes

XRP attracted $3.4 million in inflows amid $795M in total crypto outflows.

Bitcoin and Ethereum saw the largest institutional exits.

The broader market remains pressured by U.S.and China tariff tensions. .

Current market data shows Ripple Labs linked-coin XRP was the only top digital asset to record institutional inflows last week. The coin stands out as general crypto market funds saw $795 million in outflows.

While most major assets saw withdrawals, XRP brought in $3.4 million, showing signs of growing interest from institutions.

Xrp defies the trend in a bleak week for crypto funds

According to CoinShares report, while institutional money poured out of nearly every major crypto asset, XRP recorded $3.4 million in inflows over the last week.

It was the only asset to register gains at a time when others, including Bitcoin, were in the red. Month-to-date, XRP’s inflows now stand at $1.5 million, bringing its year-to-date figure to $176 million. XRP’s rise in investor attention comes during broader market stress. A rebound in price later in the week helped lift total assets under management across crypto funds to $883 million.

It’s worth noting that general crypto market sentiment remains fragile, largely influenced by renewed tariff tensions between the United States and China. However, on April 9, President Donald Trump announced a 90-day tariff suspension for all countries except China. In addition, the cautious positioning from institutional investors has also added to the bearish mood.

Even so, XRP seems to be moving against the trend. The price of XRP could soar to $2.40 amid investor embrace. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that XRP has formed an ascending triangle and could reach this value in no distant time.

$XRP is trading within an ascending triangle, with key resistance at $2.22. A breakout could spark a move toward $2.40. pic.twitter.com/bzrTYg9ps1 — Ali (@ali_charts) April 14, 2025

Bitcoin, eth, lead outflows as institutional adoption slows

Unlike XRP, the rest of the digital asset market struggled. Bitcoin saw the largest outflows, with $751 million exiting the asset last week. It is down $890 million month-to-date, although its YTD flows remain positive at $545 million. The scale of outflows indicates widespread caution, even for the most dominant crypto asset.

Ethereum followed with $37.6 million in outflows, bringing its monthly loss to $89.1 million. Solana also saw red, with $5.1 million in weekly outflows. Sui, Litecoin, and Cardano each lost $0.6 million, $0.3 million, and $0.3 million, respectively.

In addition, short Bitcoin, which investors often use as a hedge, also faced $4.6 million in outflows. Even multi-asset products, typically considered safer and diversified, saw only a modest $1.1 million in inflows.

It is important to add that XRP’s steady inflows stand out in a market characterized by caution and retreat. This trend signals a quiet but growing shift in institutional preference for the coin. Meanwhile, these inflows coincide with recent on-chain reports that Ripple Labs moved 200 million XRP, drawing attention from the community.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.