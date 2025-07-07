Key Notes

Since the beginning of 2025, the company reported a year-to-date BTC yield of 1,348.8% and quarterly gains of 5.7%.

The Blockchain Group joins a growing list of corporate Bitcoin buyers in 2025, including Metaplanet, which recently purchased 2,205 BTC.

Bitcoin price is showing strength, trading above $109,000, with market sentiment turning bullish amid expectations of new all-time highs.

Paris-based The Blockchain Group, which claims to be Europe’s first publicly listed Bitcoin Treasury Company, has announced a major milestone in its Bitcoin BTC $108 846 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $19.44 B accumulation strategy. Earlier on July 7, the company announced the purchase of an additional 116 BTC, for an investment value of €10.7 million. This brings its total BTC holdings to 1,904 BTC valued at around €172 million, based on an average price of €90,332 per BTC.

Last week, on July 1, The Blockchain Group successfully completed two key funding rounds to support its latest Bitcoin acquisitions. First, the company finalized an ATM-type capital increase as part of its earlier agreement with asset manager TOBAM. Shares were issued at €5.251 each, raising approximately €1 million, which was used to acquire 11 BTC.

Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Blockchain Group Luxembourg SA, the company carried out a convertible bond issuance without preferential subscription rights. TOBAM subscribed to the bonds for €5 million, enabling the purchase of 52 BTC, worth €4.8 million.

Bitcoin pioneer Adam Back also subscribed for €5 million, facilitating the acquisition of another 53 BTC, worth approximately €4.9 million, according to the official press release.

The Blockchain Group Generates 1,348.8% BTC Yield

With the core focus on building its own Bitcoin Treasury over the past few months, The Blockchain Group has generated a year-to-date BTC yield of 1,348.8%, while generating a quarterly yield of around 5.7%.

In terms of holdings, the group has gained nearly 539.5 BTC year-to-date and 101.8 BTC this quarter. These translate to euro-denominated gains of roughly €49.7 million for the year and €9.4 million for the quarter.

The strong results highlight the firm’s commitment to Bitcoin accumulation alongside ongoing growth in its AI, data intelligence, and decentralized technology services businesses.

The Blockchain Group is among the latest to join the race of corporate Bitcoin buyers. In 2025, players like Metaplanet have led the charge, while grabbing a spot in the list of the top five publicly-listed Bitcoin holders. Earlier on July 7, the company announced the purchase of 2,205 BTC, for an investment value of $238 million.

Amid the recent purchases, Bitcoin price is also showing strength, trading above $109,000, and awaiting a potential breakout to new all-time highs.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.