The update, featuring a "Synchronize Status on Mining App" button, aims to resolve longstanding hurdles and streamline the verification process for users.

With Pi2Day approaching on June 28, excitement is growing within the Pi Network community with speculation of a potential Binance listing of Pi Coin.

A recent poll revealed that over 40% of users believe PI will debut on Binance during Pi2Day.

Pi Network has introduced a significant update to its Know Your Customer (KYC) process, following issues that users have faced over the past few weeks. The platform has introduced a new feature that allows users to sync their KYC status with their mining app. Interestingly, this update comes just ahead of the upcoming Pi2Day on June 28.

Pioneers are abuzz with anticipation, speculating that the upcoming major announcement could involve the Pi Network’s listing on Binance or the introduction of new ecosystem applications. The new KYC feature introduces a ‘Synchronize Status on Mining App’ button, designed to resolve the long-standing data synchronization issue that the Pi Core Team has been addressing. Explaining its use, one user, Mahidhar Crypto stated:

“Purpose of the new button: Allows Pioneers to synchronize their KYC status between PiApp and PiBrowser. If your KYC status in the KYC app shows as ‘KYC Passed’ but your mining app doesn’t reflect it, use this button to sync the status. It benefits so many users to complete KYC if any synchronisation issues”.

The launch of this new feature aligns with the growing excitement for Pi2Day, celebrated annually on June 28. Pi2Day doubles the value of Pi from 3.14 to 6.28, building on the tradition of Pi Day (March 14).

Is Pi Network Coming to Binance On Pi2Day?

Pi Coin has been facing strong selling pressure recently, down by another 14% over the past week, and is testing its next crucial support at $0.54. However, this selling pressure could subside if Pi Network’s native cryptocurrency, Pi Coin, could make its way to crypto exchange Binance on the Pi2Day.

A recent poll conducted on X by a Pioneer revealed that over 40% of participants believe Pi Coin (PI) will be listed on Binance this Pi2Day. PI users have eagerly anticipated this milestone since the launch of the Open Network.

🔥#Pi2Day As scheduled, which of the following options are you most looking forward to? Several voting options are shown in the #Pi2Day announcement, and I can only hint at this$Pi price is expected to reverse from the low price of $0.56 to $1-$3 or even a record high… — Pi Barter Mall来购酷买 (@pibartermall) June 18, 2025

Although 86% of the Pi Network community voted in favor of listing Pi Coin (PI) on Binance, the exchange has yet to take action. If Binance proceeds with the listing, it could greatly enhance PI’s liquidity and market presence.

Alongside speculation about a potential Binance listing, rumors suggest that Pi2Day could also see the launch of new ecosystem applications, further expanding the network’s functionality.

