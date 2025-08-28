Key Notes

Over 14.82 million Pi Network users have completed KYC and migrated to Mainnet, enabling integrations that require verified identities.

The Pi core team is also working on other protocol upgrades that aim to enhance network stability and lower entry barriers.

Trading around $0.34, Pi coin exhibits a bullish divergence in RSI, suggesting a possible rebound.

Pi Network has announced a major infrastructure upgrade with the release of the Pi Node Linux, which sets the stage for a further protocol upgrade to version 23. Pi PI $0.35 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $2.80 B Vol. 24h: $60.36 M coin price has gained 2.25% from its all-time low, as investors hope for a strong revival.

Pi Network Linux Node Upgrade Provides Infrastructure Boost

The Linux Node version of the Pi Network will provide standardized and more efficient infrastructure for partners and services. The Pi Linux Node allows operators, service providers and exchanges using Linux environments to run standardized node software, eliminating the need for custom builds.

Operators can manage protocol updates manually or use Pi’s auto-update feature, minimizing configuration differences and enhancing network stability. In addition to this, the Pi Network is also preparing a series of protocol upgrades, starting with Testnet1 this week, followed by Testnet2 and Mainnet updates in the coming weeks.

These upgrades may involve planned outages, with specific details to be communicated in advance. The Pi core team noted:

“There will also be an upcoming rollout of protocol upgrades that begins with Testnet1 this week, and continue with Testnet2 and Mainnet upgrades into the next few weeks, which may potentially require planned outages of the blockchain services.”

Note that the goal of Linux Node upgrade is to lower the entry barrier into the Pi ecosystem. This may not immediately translate into Node rewards. Additionally, the team reported that over 14.82 million users have completed KYC and transitioned to Mainnet, marking a key milestone for enabling integrations that require verified identities.

Will Pi Coin Price Recover?

Real-time data shows Pi coin price at around $0.34, slightly above its all-time low of $0.3312 on Aug. 26, 2025.

Between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25, Pi recorded a lower price low while the RSI formed a higher low, a bullish divergence that can signal a potential shift in control to buyers. A similar setup occurred earlier in August, preceding a 39% rally from $0.33 to $0.46.

However, this outlook hinges on renewed buying momentum and overall market conditions. Conversely, another analysis cautions that Pi could fall to new lows, given its tightening correlation with Bitcoin BTC $113 014 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $37.75 B . A decline in BTC could put Pi at risk of breaking below its historical support levels.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.