Nasdaq-listed Ethereum ETH $4 656 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $561.45 B Vol. 24h: $34.96 B treasury firm SharpLink is close to reaching 800,000 ETH in its portfolio.

According to CryptoQuant community analyst Ja Maartun on X, the firm has invested a total of $2.87 billion in the accumulation of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

SharpLink Stuns Market as Second-Largest Corporate Ethereum Holder

Barely 24 hours ago, SharpLink purchased 56,533 ETH for approximately $4,462 per unit. As a result, the purchase was worth $252.25 million.

The acquisition brings the company’s total Ethereum holding to 797,704 ETH as of August 26, and is valued at $3.7 billion.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $4,615.88 with a 2.74% gain over the last 24 hours.

At this price level, SharpLink’s total stash is worth approximately $3.68 billion. This positions the firm’s ETH profit margin way over 21%. SharpLink noted that it secured $360.9 million in net proceeds during the week of August 18-22.

Just a week ago, SharpLink purchased 143,593 ETH for $667.2 million, reinforcing its position as Ethereum’s second-largest corporate holder. It trails BitMine Immersion Technology by over 800,000 ETH. For context, BitMine’s Ethereum treasury held 1,713,899 ETH as of August 24, 2025.

It is worth noting that BitMine is targeting the acquisition of 5% of all circulating ETH. So far, it has received support from multiple major institutional investors, such as ARK’s Cathie Wood, Founders Fund, Pantera, Kraken, DCG, and Galaxy Digital.

Meanwhile, SharpLink has authorized a massive $1.5 billion stock buyback program. This news sent the SBET share price soaring when the announcement was made.

The goal of the program is to strengthen market support and optimize capital allocation. It also speaks of the company’s long-term commitment to sustainable shareholder value.

On the basis of the program, share repurchases may now be conducted through open market purchases. Shareholders could also leverage privately negotiated transactions or other methods allowed under applicable securities laws.

