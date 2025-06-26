Why Is Pi Network Bleeding While the Rest of Crypto Soars?

Key Notes

Despite a recent 8% drop, Pi Network (PI) is forming a bullish ascending triangle pattern, hinting at a potential breakout above $0.66.

Market optimism is driven by Pi2Day on June 28 and speculation around AI integration, possibly involving Google AI.

Indicators such as the RSI, Balance of Power, and Fibonacci retracements support a bullish continuation toward $0.75 and $0.84.

As Bitcoin BTC $107 396 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.13 T Vol. 24h: $28.19 B climbed past the $107,000 mark, nearing its all-time high, most altcoins followed with gains. However, Pi Network PI $0.56 24h volatility: 14.1% Market cap: $4.19 B Vol. 24h: $272.18 M took an unexpected turn, falling 8% in the past 24 hours to trade near $0.5622.

The correction came amid a 38% gain earlier in the week, where Pi rose from $0.47 to $0.66 on speculation tied to artificial intelligence integration and growing community hype around the upcoming Pi2Day event.

Mixed Narrative for Pi Network

Traders who bought the dip below $0.55 were quick to capitalize on the early-week rally, but a looming token unlock scheduled for July, potentially injecting 274 million PI into circulation, cast a shadow on the near-term outlook.

Currently, approximately 680 million #Picoins are in circulation by pioneers. About 3.8 billion Pi coins have been migrated, but 2.6 billion of these are still locked up from the first migration and have not yet been released. Of the unlocked amount, about 540 million coins… pic.twitter.com/SIEPB1ev2E — Dao world (@Koreanteacher1) July 8, 2024

Still, optimism around Pi2Day, set for June 28, is keeping hopes of a sustained uptrend alive. Rumors around an AI partnership, possibly with Google AI, were sparked by co-founder Nicolas Kokkalis’s appearance on a generative AI panel at Consensus 2025.

This was further fueled by cryptic Pi Network posts hinting at big announcements, driving an increase in social media chatter and interest in Pi’s long-term value proposition.

$Pi will share big news via in-app message on June 28! Consensus AI joins, sharing data. Google Gemini collab or #PiAI feature? Huge announcement! Full trust in Pi, June 28 is rocket time! #PiNetwork #pi #picoin @PiCoreTeam https://t.co/Yg4QoARG1B — zuzu (@PiGlobal314) June 25, 2025

PI Price Analysis: A Bullish Triangle Formation

The PI 4-hour chart shows a clear ascending triangle pattern forming, with the lower trendline building consistent higher lows, and horizontal resistance near $0.66 being tested repeatedly. This pattern often indicates bullish continuation.

The RSI, although cooling off from overbought territory, remains in healthy mid-range levels around 50, indicating that Pi’s uptrend is consolidating rather than collapsing.

The Balance of Power (BoP) also shows early signs of bullish accumulation after dipping briefly into negative territory.

From a Fibonacci perspective, the recent rally retraced sharply but respected the 0.382 level around $0.5265, often a strong support zone in bullish retracements.

Holding above this level, and ideally reclaiming the 0.236 fib near $0.5434, would signal strength. The Pi Coin Price Prediction shows breakout targets as high as $3.

Should PI break out of the triangle structure with conviction, the immediate price target would lie around $0.75, with a further move toward the golden ratio extension at $0.84, aligning with the 1.618 Fibonacci extension of the previous swing move.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.