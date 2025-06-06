Pi Network Validators at Risk of Getting Replaced by AI, Pi Coin Price Crash Ahead?

Key Notes

Allegations of unpaid rewards and incomplete migration processes have further fueled frustration among Pi Network contributors.

Pi Coin has declined 4% today, extending weekly losses to over 10%, with analysts predicting further declines to $0.40.

The Pi Network community anticipates a significant update on "Pi Day 2," scheduled for June 28.

The latest industry report shows that Pi Network PI $0.62 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $4.55 B Vol. 24h: $112.45 M validators could be at risk of getting replaced by artificial intelligence, as the Pi Core team has been leveraging AI systems to potentially automate the process for Know Your Customer (KYC) validations. Although the organization has yet to make any official announcement, Dr. Altcoin alleged that the team is likely to reduce the role of human validators.

Interestingly, these allegations come as validators haven’t received their dues and rewards for building the Pi ecosystem over the past six years. On the other hand, several validators have raised concerns over the incomplete migration process, and failing to receive Pi coins to their wallets.

James J Zito from Zito Reality stated that despite some Pioneers conducting successful migration steps like KYC approval, completion of mainnet checklists, their wallets are showing zero balances. Furthermore, there have been instances of Pioneers reporting multiple wallets after migration, leading to confusion as to where their Pi Coins are residing.

The Pi Core Team needs to address these consistent queries coming from Pi Network validators.

Thanks for the post, James @JAMESZITO. For the past six years, Pioneers have carried the project through their dedication and hard work. Now it is time for the Pi Core Team to show accountability, embrace transparency, and reward the very Pioneers who built the foundation of this… https://t.co/WhBmGRhctn — Dr Altcoin (@Dr_Picoin) June 5, 2025

Pi Coin Crashes Ahead of Pi Network Unlocks

Pi Coin is widely viewed by many traders as the next crypto to buy. Meanwhile, its price has once again come under selling pressure, dropping another 4% today to $0.61, while extending its weekly losses to over 10%, as Pi Network token unlock looms ahead this month.

Market analysts believe that Pi Coin price could move back to retest its April lows of $0.40. Sharing the technical outlook further, crypto market analyst Weslad stated that if the altcoin fails to hold the $0.3953 support, Pi Coin could fall further, all the way to the next support zone of $0.16.

Pi Coin Technical Chart | Source: Weslad

On the flip side, if Pi Coin has to restore the bullish momentum, the bulls must first reclaim $0.92. Crossing this could set the stage for next rally to $3.04.

On the other hand, the Pi community is waiting for a major announcement from the Pi Core team on Pi Day 2, scheduled on June 28. Dr. Altcoin said that failing to announce anything meaningful could lead to fresh selling pressure.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.