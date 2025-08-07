Public UK Oil Company Advances Gas-Powered Bitcoin Mining On-Site

Key Notes

Union Jack Oil plc, a UK-based onshore hydrocarbon production company, announced plans to utilize natural gas from its West Newton field to power on-site Bitcoin mining operations. The company holds a 16.665% stake in the West Newton discovery area, and it is working with joint venture partners and 360 Energy Inc., a Texas-based firm specializing in natural gas offtake and monetization through Bitcoin mining technology.

The strategy involves using gas produced from existing wells to generate electricity on-site, thereby enabling cryptocurrency mining activities without reliance on the traditional power grid. This approach aims to create early cash flow and monetization benefits from gas reserves before the full-scale development of the gas field. Preliminary studies suggest the concept could yield attractive returns by converting stranded or uneconomic gas into Bitcoin mining revenue.

Also in the press release, they mentioned that if this program is implemented successfully, they will consider a Bitcoin treasury strategy, which many public companies are adopting, following the lead of Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy. This move aligns with broader industry trends of integrating flare gas in energy production with digital asset mining.

Bitcoin Network is Reaching a New High in Its Mining Activity

In August 2025, mining on the Bitcoin network set new records for hashrate and mining difficulty, underscoring an increasingly competitive mining environment. The network’s hashrate recently peaked above 1 zettahash per second (ZH/s), a historic high demonstrating the intense computational work underpinning Bitcoin security. Mining difficulty has also reached all-time highs, forcing miners to continuously invest in energy efficiency and advanced technology to maintain profitability.

With the rising mining difficulty, miner earnings per unit of computational power have seen post-halving lows, reflecting the necessity for more efficient operations. This highly competitive mining landscape presents good conditions for energy ventures like Union Jack’s gas-powered operation, which could leverage on-site natural gas to reduce electricity costs, a significant expense in Bitcoin mining.

Market Response to Union Jack’s Bitcoin Mining Strategy

Following the announcement, shares of Union Jack Oil plc saw positive activity in the UK market. As of Aug. 7, 2025, UJO shares recorded a gain of 1%, according to the London Stock Exchange, reflecting investor optimism about the company’s innovative monetization strategy and the potential financial upside from combining traditional energy assets with cryptocurrency mining.

Union Jack Oil’s entry into Bitcoin mining powered by natural gas illustrates a novel approach to monetizing hydrocarbons in a challenging regulatory and market environment, potentially setting a precedent for similar projects in the UK. In another recent case, the government of France is planning to direct all its surplus electricity to Bitcoin mining, showing how effective this activity is in cases where the energy would otherwise be wasted.

