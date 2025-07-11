Pump.fun Acquires Kolscan Ahead of Its ICO on July 12

Key Notes

Pump.fun has acquired wallet-tracking platform Kolscan to enhance its onchain social trading tools ahead of its $1B ICO.

Kolscan tracks top traders in real time, and its integration will gamify the trading experience for Pump.fun users.

The PUMP token ICO launches on July 12, offering 33% of the total supply and targeting a $1 billion raise at $0.004 per token.

Pump.fun has announced its first-ever acquisition Kolscan, a real-time wallet-tracking platform that monitors the activities of top on-chain traders.

The acquisition comes just days before Pump.fun’s highly anticipated Initial Coin Offering (ICO), where the platform aims to raise a staggering $1 billion.

we’re excited to announce that pump fun has acquired @kolscan Kolscan is a wallet tracker that monitors the activities of top onchain traders. it provides realtime transactions, token PnL, and a leaderboard ranking their performance our integration will not only enable better… pic.twitter.com/V4VDcOwVeG — pump.fun (@pumpdotfun) July 10, 2025

Kolscan: Real-Time Trading Insights and Social Trading Tools

Kolscan, a platform named after the term “Key Opinion Leader,” provides detailed real-time data on the trading activity of major crypto wallets. It tracks token purchases, profits and losses, and ranks traders through a public leaderboard.

Pump.fun’s co-founder Alon Cohen sees this as a natural fit. “Onchain trading is a social sport,” he wrote on X, adding that users want to trade alongside friends, watch top traders, and compete with one another.

According to Cohen, integrating Kolscan will help transform Pump.fun into a hub for social trading experiences that are both entertaining and educational.

to start, our plan is to 1) improve the reliability & speed of PnL, trades, and token data 2) make the leaderboard reward real traders again, not just “KOLs” 3) give additional insights into copytrading activity & other datapoints that can shed light on a trader’s strategies — alon (@a1lon9) July 10, 2025

As part of the acquisition, Kolscan’s core features will be made freely available. Pump.fun plans to enhance the tool’s reliability, speed, and depth by integrating analytics on copy-trading strategies and other behavioral data.

Also, the leaderboard is set to be redesigned to reward genuine trading skills, rather than just influencer reach, indicating the platform’s ethos of merit-based recognition.

A Strategic Move Before a $1B Token Launch

The launch of its “PUMP” token is set to offer 330 billion tokens, 33% of its total 1 trillion supply, at $0.004 apiece. The ICO is split between institutional investors (180 billion tokens) and public buyers (150 billion).

Despite the massive fundraising goal, early signs point to market enthusiasm: pre-market perpetual contracts for Pump.fun’s PUMP token have already hit $346 million in trading volume and $115 million in open interest, according to Wu Blockchain.

Although the PUMP token hasn’t officially launched, its pre-market perpetual contracts have gained traction across major exchanges, with $346 million in volume and $115 million in open interest. Long sentiment dominates, and the current pre-market price of $0.0052 is about 30%… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) July 11, 2025

The token is currently trading at around $0.0052 on these pre-markets, roughly 30% higher than its presale price, indicating a strong long bias. On Polymarket, the odds of Pump.fun selling out its ICO within the first hour have soared from 38% to 71% in the past 24 hours.

The shift is a clear sign that investors are bullish, despite users in the US, UK, and EU being excluded from participation. Furthermore, KYC is mandatory for all buyers on platforms like Kraken, MEXC, KuCoin, and Bybit.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.