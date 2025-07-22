Key Notes

Top investors, including two major funds, offload large volumes of PUMP tokens to exchanges.

Despite a recent listing on OKX and $722 million in daily trading volume, PUMP faces strong selling pressure and bearish momentum.

Analysts warn of a potential 40% further drop, with $PUMP breaking key support at $0.004035.

PUMP token, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana meme coin platform Pump.fun, is down by more than 35% over the last week, dropping under its private sale price of $0.004. This massive price crash comes amid heavy exchange deposits for the altcoin.

PUMP Price Crashes as Top Investors Offload Tokens

Amid broader crypto market selling pressure, the PUMP price has corrected more than 15%, and is currently trading at $0.003729. Furthermore, this selling pressure comes with a 40% surge in daily trading volumes to $722 million, highlighting strong bearish sentiment among traders. Additionally, CoinGlass data shows that the PUMP futures open interest has tanked by 14% to $572 million.

Last week, as reported by Coinspeaker, crypto exchange OKX also decided to list the PUMP token on its platform. Despite the strong liquidity exposure, the altcoin has failed to regain the lost ground. In fact, it seems that big players are using this liquidity to dump on retailers.

The PUMP price has fallen below its private and public sale level of $0.004, raising concerns about large-scale investor exits. According to on-chain data, PUMP Top Fund 1 had invested 100 million USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $64.43 B Vol. 24h: $7.55 B in the private sale to acquire 25 billion PUMP at the $0.004 price point.

So far, the fund has deposited 17 billion PUMP, valued at $89.5 million, to exchanges via FalconX and still holds 8 billion PUMP worth approximately $29.58 million.

Meanwhile, PUMP Top Fund 2 spent 50 million USDC to purchase 12.5 billion PUMP during the same private sale. That fund has already offloaded its entire PUMP allocation, worth $71.37 million, to exchanges. Amid this aggressive distribution by early backers, the PUMP token has dropped below its initial sale price.

PUMP Price Breaks Key Support, Eyes 40% Downside

Crypto analyst Crypto Patel has issued a warning on PUMP after the token broke below a major support level at $0.004035, signaling a potential further decline of up to 40%.

According to the analyst, the price failed to hold the support level and also failed the subsequent retest, confirming a classic bearish breakdown. The technical structure now points toward the $0.0024 range, an area that previously acted as a demand and liquidity zone.

Caution: $PUMP just lost a major support level — is another 40% drop coming? Price broke key support at 0.004035 and failed the retest & classic bearish confirmation. Structure is now targeting the 0.0024 zone, which aligns with prior demand and liquidity. Momentum remains… pic.twitter.com/dWjXwicEPf — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) July 22, 2025

Additionally, DeFi analyst Ignas noted that PumpSwap, the protocol’s native decentralized exchange, is the key driver behind its strong performance. It contributes nearly 50% of total fee revenue and allocates 25% of swap fees toward PUMP buybacks.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.