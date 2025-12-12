Pyth Network Debuts PYTH Reserve for Monthly Purchases

Key Notes

Pyth Network has launched the PYTH Reserve.

The goal is to turn protocol revenue into steady monthly token purchases.

PYTH is up 3.5% as data points to a possible surge to the $0.12-$0.18 range.

Pyth Network has announced the launch of the PYTH Reserve, a system that uses protocol income into monthly open-market purchases of the PYTH token.

The announcement has resulted in a 4% spike in the token’s price, currently around $0.06698.

Launched in 2021, Pyth has grown from a small market onchain data effort into a major part of global financial infrastructure.

During this time, the network supported more than $2.3 trillion in total trading volume. The team now aims to focus on long-term value creation.

How the PYTH Reserve Works

Pyth’s revenue comes from four main products: Pyth Pro, Pyth Core, Pyth Entropy, and Pyth Express Relay.

Each product sits at a different stage of growth, and each attracts a different set of users. The mix creates a stable and growing income path.

The Reserve uses protocol revenue in a transparent and rule-based process. A portion of the funds reaches the PYTH DAO Treasury, which then uses one-third of its balance every month to buy PYTH tokens on the open market.

This purchasing method averages entry price point over time and scales proportionally as Pyth Network grows. These tokens become part of the Reserve and support its own long-term value.

The system also includes quarterly pricing checks led by the Pythian Council. The council reviews onchain activity, compares pricing across the market, and adjusts fees if required to increase revenue.

Pyth Network Eyes $500M Yearly Income

The wider market for financial data shows a major opportunity. Pyth noted that institutions spend nearly $50 billion per year on such data.

The prices from older providers have increased more than 50% in the past three years.

Pyth is planning to capitalize on this opportunity. It is working on offering a simple, transparent subscription with real-time updates across all asset classes.

If the network captures even 1% of this market, it could reach $500 million in yearly income, which would then expand the PYTH Reserve.

PYTH Token Price Action

Pyth’s native token has recorded a strong move on December 12 amid a broader market rebound.

On the daily chart, the PYTH token has been forming a falling wedge structure since September.

The price now seems to be breaking out of this pattern. If it happens, PYTH traders can set their eyes on the $0.12 price target, where earlier activity formed a heavy zone.

A stronger move could aim for a 150% rally to the $0.16-$0.18 region, which lines up with past supply.

However, a breakout failure could pull the price back toward the lower boundary of the wedge. For buyers, the immediate support lies around $0.05, which has been repeatedly tested by PYTH.

