Why Is Pyth Network (PYTH) Price Surging 70% Today?

The Bureau of Economic Analysis will distribute GDP and other macroeconomic indicators across nine major blockchains including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

PYTH dramatically outperformed Chainlink's 4% gain, reaching $1 billion market cap for the first time since May 2025.

Technical analysis shows golden cross formation with RSI at 70.91, suggesting potential for further gains toward $0.21 resistance level.

After opening trading near $0.11, Pyth Network PYTH $0.22 24h volatility: 83.8% Market cap: $1.22 B Vol. 24h: $1.97 B price surged almost 70% intraday on Thursday, Aug. 28, breaching the $0.19 level to hit $1 billion market capitalization for the first time since May.

The rally was triggered after the US Department of Commerce confirmed plans to publish official economic data through both Chainlink LINK $24.18 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $16.39 B Vol. 24h: $2.66 B and Pyth Network. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will distribute macroeconomic indicators, including GDP, PCE Price Index, and Real Final Sales, across nine blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TRON, Stellar, Avalanche, Arbitrum One, Polygon PoS, and Optimism.

While Chainlink’s LINK token gained just over 4% before encountering resistance at $25, PYTH dramatically outperformed with a 68% jump.

Pyth Network is working with @CommerceGov to power the distribution of gross domestic product data onchain. Chief Executive Officer of Douro Labs, @mdomcahill was the only person quoted in the White House exclusive press release with @Bloomberg to speak on how Pyth Network is… pic.twitter.com/3HfZ65ilIK — Pyth Network 🔮 (@PythNetwork) August 28, 2025

Notably, Mike Cahill, CEO of Pyth parent firm Douro Labs, was the only executive quoted in the official White House press release distributed via Bloomberg, signaling Pyth’s prominent role in the initiative.

“The entire administration has embraced this… With today’s announcement we are now in a world where government data lives on blockchains, and market participants can participate in real time,” Mike Cahill, CEO Douro Labs

Pyth Network, a decentralized oracle provider, supplies real-time financial data for blockchain applications. Its native token, PYTH, is used for governance and incentivizing data contributors.

Earlier this week, PYTH hit a monthly low of $0.10 on Aug. 26 according to CoinMarketCap data, meaning traders who bought that dip are now sitting on gains of nearly 95%. At press time, PYTH trades above $0.18 with intraday spot volume surging 330% to $884 million, signaling more upside potential.

PYTH Network Price Forecast: Can Bulls Hold Out For $0.20 Breakout?

Pyth Network’s 70% intraday price rally and overheating RSI reading confirm overheating market conditions. However, other key trading indicators suggest no signs of buyer fatigue have emerged yet.

First, the PYTHUSD chart below confirms a golden cross breakout, with the 5-day SMA flipping above the 8-day and 13-day moving averages in one session.

RSI stands at 70.91, indicating the market is approaching overbought territory. However, the sharp increase in spot volume, up more than 330%, suggests buyers are not yet showing fatigue.

If PYTH bulls hold out for a multi-day close above $0.18, it could provide a momentum boost to retest the next resistance levels at $0.21 and $0.24. A decisive close above $0.24 could open the door to testing $0.27 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support lies at $0.15, with stronger backing at $0.13 where 13-day and 8-day short-term moving averages converge.

