New Ripple Treasury Platform Eliminates Pre-Funding Requirements for Global Companies

Key Notes

Platform enables unified visibility across both fiat currencies and digital assets for corporate treasurers.

Zero pre-funding feature unlocks idle capital traditionally trapped in offshore accounts during settlement delays.

Launch positions Ripple to capture growing corporate crypto treasury market alongside Strategy's Bitcoin holdings.

Ripple and its recently acquired subsidiary GTreasury have announced the launch of the “Ripple Treasury” platform, an end-to-end treasury service providing liquidity management, reconciliation, cash forecasting, risk management, netting, and payments solutions to enterprise clients.

As Coinspeaker recently reported, Ripple XRP $1.91 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $116.01 B Vol. 24h: $2.08 B acquired GTreasury in a $1 billion buyout back in October 2025. The deal gave Ripple direct access to GTreasury’s clientele, including several Fortune 500 companies amid more than 1,000 corporate customers.

The launch was announced in a post on Twitter describing several key features for the platform including unified visibility across fiat and digital assets, 24/7 yield optimization, instant cross-border remittances, and “future-ready” infrastructure for tokenized assets and programmable payments.

Today, we're proud to introduce Ripple Treasury, Powered by GTreasury: the world's first comprehensive treasury platform combining 40 years of proven enterprise expertise with cutting-edge digital asset infrastructure. Many finance teams are stuck managing growing complexity… pic.twitter.com/4scNUggARS — GTreasury (@GTreasury) January 27, 2026

Among the most noteworthy features announced for the new platform is Ripple Treasury’s “Zero Pre-Funding” feature which eliminates the need for treasurers in most jurisdictions to hold funds, often in offshore accounts, where they sit idle. In finance terms, that money is “trapped.” It cannot be invested, earns 0% yield, and cannot be used for payroll or emergencies.

Ripple Treasury eliminates this delay by using blockchain rails for settlement. This allows transfers and payments to occur within seconds or minutes instead of the days it takes for traditional Swift banking transfers to occur, essentially unlocking funds for utility.

The Cryptocurrency Treasury Market Matures

Crypto treasuries saw a massive uptick in corporate buy-in throughout 2025 and there’s little reason to believe this momentum will slow in 2026.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which boasts the largest Bitcoin BTC $88 394 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $1.77 T Vol. 24h: $40.78 B treasury in the world at 712,647 Bitcoin, accumulated at a total cost of around $54.2 billion, has served as the de facto vanguard for the burgeoning crypto treasury movement. In just the past two years a growing contingency of both crypto-native and traditional companies have joined.

Crypto treasury firm CEA Industries (BNC), for example, recently confirmed total digital asset and cash holdings valued at $663 million, while Bitmine Immersion Technologies recently surpassed Marathon Digital to become the world’s second-largest crypto treasury holder behind Strategy with a reported $13.4 billion in holdings.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.