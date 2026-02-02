Key Notes

Ripple was recently granted an EMI license by Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

The company had received preliminary approval for the license on January 14.

Ripple partnered with Riyad Bank to promote financial innovation in Saudi Arabia.

Luxembourg’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) has granted Ripple Labs XRP $1.64 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $100.10 B Vol. 24h: $5.64 B an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license.

This expands the blockchain payment firm’s regulatory footprint in the European Union and provides an opportunity to accelerate the growth of Ripple Payments across the region.

From Preliminary Approval to EMI License

According to Ripple’s official announcement, this is a full approval of its EMI license from the Luxembourg authority.

The San Francisco-based firm first announced a preliminary approval of its EU license in January.

The “Green Light Letter” from the CSSF indicated that the regulator has completed its legal review of the application but has yet to issue a full approval.

Cassie Craddock, Managing Director, UK & Europe at Ripple, described this feat as a transformative milestone that reinforces the blockchain company’s presence at the heart of European finance.

“Europe has always been a strategic priority for us, and this authorization allows us to scale our mission of providing robust, compliant blockchain infrastructure to clients across the EU. We are now better positioned than ever to help European businesses transition into a more efficient, digital-first financial era,” Craddock said in the official statement.

Ripple has made several expansion moves in recent weeks. On January 23, Managing Director Reece Merrick announced on X an extension of Ripple’s collaboration with Garanti BBVA.

This meant that the Turkish financial institution will continue to use Ripple’s institutional-grade custody technology to secure Bitcoin BTC $77 962 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $1.56 T Vol. 24h: $85.76 B and other major crypto assets.

Ripple Bags Collaboration Deal With Jeel in Middle East

A week ago, Ripple Labs secured a major deal with Riyad Bank in the Middle East. This reflects a move targeted at advancing Saudi Arabia’s financial future through blockchain innovation.

The deal involves Jeel, a subsidiary of Riyad Bank, and focuses on exploring advanced blockchain applications to enhance financial services across Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the duo intends to develop a secure and transparent digital infrastructure that can support the activities in the Middle East.

Crypto custody and tokenization are two of the core focuses for their initiative and they are perceived as foundational components for the coming generation’s financial markets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.