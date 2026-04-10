Ripple XRP CEO Signals More Acquisitions Ahead, What Could Be Next?

Ripple XRP CEO Brad Garlinghouse has signaled that further acquisitions are planned for the second half of 2026, a disclosure that arrives after the company already closed two deals in the first quarter of a year he had publicly characterized as one focused on integration rather than expansion.

The contradiction between stated strategy and actual deal flow suggests Ripple’s M&A appetite is less discretionary than management has let on.

The structural implication is significant. Ripple has methodically assembled a vertically integrated financial infrastructure stack – custody, prime brokerage, treasury management, stablecoin settlement, and payments licensing – and each new acquisition narrows the remaining gaps rather than diversifying into unrelated territory.

What Garlinghouse is signaling is not opportunistic deal-making. It is a deliberately built infrastructure toward a specific institutional end-state.

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Ripple XRP Acquisition Stack: How the Strategy Actually Works

To understand where Ripple is going, it helps to map what it has already built. The company’s acquisitions since 2023 share a common characteristic: none were crypto-native businesses. Every target was a traditional finance infrastructure firm that Ripple has since rebuilt around XRP and RLUSD rails.

The $1.25 billion acquisition of Hidden Road – now operating as Ripple Prime – gave the company ownership of a global multi-asset prime brokerage clearing over $3 trillion annually across 300-plus institutional clients. That is not a crypto product.

That is the institutional plumbing that underpins leveraged trading, financing, and clearing across both traditional and digital markets, now controlled by a single crypto-native parent. No other company in the digital asset space operates at that layer.

Just got some words… Ripple Treasury (GTreasury) just launched on April 1, 2026 but is ready to bring $34 trillion dollars later this month. Big players like Swift and J.P. Morgan are about to flip their switches onto Ripple's Rail and Hidden Road. $XRP #XRP What's more,… — Joshua Dalton (@J9Dalton) April 6, 2026

The $1 billion GTreasury acquisition, rebranded as Ripple Treasury, embedded XRP and RLUSD support directly into corporate treasury workflows previously used by Fortune 500 companies managing $12.5 trillion in annual payment volume. The Rail stablecoin platform acquisition – approximately $200 million – added a B2B stablecoin processing layer handling an estimated 10% of global institutional stablecoin flows. Solvexia added financial automation and reconciliation tooling in January 2026; BC Payments added a regulated payments license in March.

The mechanism Ripple is executing is vertical integration – acquiring the institutional touchpoints that control how money moves, then inserting XRP and RLUSD as the settlement layer across each one. The strategy works not by making XRP more attractive on its own terms, but by making it structurally unavoidable within the infrastructure Ripple now owns.

Competitive Position: What Changes If the Strategy Holds

Ripple’s current infrastructure reach – 75 regulatory licenses across major jurisdictions, a prime brokerage, a treasury management platform, and a stablecoin settlement network – positions it differently from every other crypto company operating at scale.

The competitive moat is not token appreciation or exchange volume. It is the switching cost.

An institutional client using Ripple Prime for clearing, Ripple Treasury for cash management, and RLUSD for settlement is deeply embedded. Migrating any one layer would require replacing the others.

Clear validation of @Ripple Prime’s strength, reliability and tech with today’s investment grade issuer rating from Kroll. Momentum builds when markets recognize these things. https://t.co/WjGi14OuaZ — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) April 2, 2026

That is the same logic that made Bloomberg Terminal sticky for decades despite persistent complaints about cost – once the data and the workflow are integrated, the friction of leaving outweighs the marginal benefit of switching.

The broader crypto M&A consolidation wave reinforces this read. Polymarket’s acquisition of DeFi infrastructure startup Brahma earlier this year illustrated the same logic at a smaller scale – buying infrastructure to reduce dependency on third-party rails and deepen user retention. Ripple is executing a similar playbook, but targeting the institutional layer rather than the consumer-facing interface.

The question for XRP holders specifically is whether token utility follows infrastructure ownership. Currently, most settlement on Ripple’s institutional network runs through RLUSD and fiat channels; On-Demand Liquidity, the mechanism that generates direct XRP demand, has not yet scaled to produce material buy pressure. The infrastructure build is real, the supply-side dynamics for XRP remain a point of active debate, but the link between Ripple’s corporate expansion and XRP token demand is still more structural potential than demonstrated flow.

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