Key Notes

Current market data shows that the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin has recorded a remarkable increase in trading volume following a major development in its adoption.

Notably, this increase came shortly after the stablecoin was listed on Gemini, the U.S.-based digital asset exchange run by the Winklevoss twins.

Gemini Adds RLUSD to Its Listings

The new listing of RLUSD on Gemini might be a key driver behind the 27% jump in volume. Gemini, founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is a digital asset exchange most recognized in the United States. With the listing, the RLUSD stablecoin has gained a new exposure to a large audience of traders and institutions.

Reece Merrick, Ripple’s Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, first shared the news on X. It is essential to add that this comes after earlier listings of RLUSD by other exchanges like Bullish, Bitstamp, and LMAX Digital. Based on market expectations, Gemini’s addition furthers Ripple’s push for widespread usage of RLUSD.

Ripple USD was officially launched in December 2024 and is currently issued on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum. While Ethereum has seen more RLUSD activity so far, the new listing on Gemini could help balance the spread across the two blockchains.

RLUSD’s trading volume recently jumped by 27.41% to $50.96 million, indicating strong market activity. The platform also reports that over 317 million RLUSD tokens are currently in circulation. At the time of writing, Ripple USD (RLUSD) maintains its $1 peg to the US Dollar.

Notably, no new RLUSD has been minted since April 25, when three batches totalling 38 million tokens were created and 15 million were burned on the same day. The pause in new issuance has not slowed trading interest, further showing growing investor confidence.

In parallel with RLUSD’s market growth, Ripple Labs recently unlocked 1 billion XRP from escrow. This highlights ongoing activity across its token ecosystem. Based on market sentiment, the move suggests strategic management of XRP’s circulating supply as Ripple expands its financial footprint.

Ripple Labs Deploy RLUSD in Unusual Ways

It is worth mentioning that, beyond market movement, Ripple Labs has also made headlines with a major financial donation. The company pledged $25 million worth of RLUSD to two U.S. educational nonprofits, DonorsChoose and Teach For America.

This initiative was announced as part of the Teacher Appreciation Week. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse noted that the donation aims to benefit thousands of classrooms across the United States. The funds will support teacher requests and classroom projects and expand programs like the Ignite Tutoring Fellows and Reinvention Lab.

Aneesh Sohoni, CEO of Teach For America, praised the donation, saying it would support new corps members during their preparation journey and drive innovation within the organization. Ripple hopes this giving will encourage other companies to contribute to education and community growth.

Meanwhile, industry speculation continues around Ripple’s acquisition of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road and its rumored interest in stablecoin issuer Circle.

Pro-XRP attorney John E. Deaton weighed in on the rumor. He stated that Ripple’s path could potentially lead to the firm becoming a bank if such an acquisition materializes.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.